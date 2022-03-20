Video
AHF Cup Hockey

Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Sports Reporter

Climbing on a hat-trick of defender Ashraful Islam, Bangladesh National Hockey Team flooded Kazakhstan's net in an 8-1 semi-final match of the AHF Cup on Saturday to move to the final of the meet in Jakarta, Indonesia.
With that, the boys in the red and green outfits are going to play the final for the fourth consecutive time. Securing the final of the AHF Cup, the boys also confirmed a spot in the Hockey event of the upcoming Asian Games to be held from 10 to 25 September in China.
In the final today (Sunday), Bangladesh will meet old opponent Oman whom the team faced the previous time.
On Saturday, Bangladesh went ahead with a 7-minute goal of Ashraful Islam. Two minutes later, Ashraful found the board too. Khorshedur Rahman sent the ball home in the 34th minute while Ashraful, from a penalty corner, scored another goal in the 40th minute. In the very next minute, Ashraful sounded the board for the third time making a hat-trick.
Khorshedur scored the team's sixth goal in the 45th minute. Mahmud Jimmy sent the ball home with a reverse hit in the 49th minute while the eighth goal was scored by Shohanur Rahman Sabuj in the 51st minute.
Although the opponents were able to reduce the margin by scoring one goal in the 55th minute they could not escape the big margin defeat.








