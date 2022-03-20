Bangladesh Ansar & VDP champion of Bangabandhu Walton National Savate

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) became the champion of the Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship winning a total of 18 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 15 bronze medals on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Jashore District became the first runner-up of the meet securing a total of nine gold medals, seven silver medals and four bronze medals. On the other hand, Chapainawabganj became the second runner-up with six gold medals, eight silver medals and five bronze medals.

Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn had handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest. Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni was present there as a special guest. Among others, the Director (Administration) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and the President of Savate Association of Bangladesh Mehedi Hasan and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hassan Dilu graced the programme.

To celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Savate Association of Bangladesh arranged the Championship.

A total of 250 athletes and 38 officials from 20 teams, including three service teams, had challenged for 144 medals including 48 gold medals, 48 silver medals and 48 bronze medals in the meet.









