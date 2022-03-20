Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Ansar & VDP champion of Bangabandhu Walton National Savate

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) became the champion of the Bangabandhu Walton National Savate Championship winning a total of 18 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 15 bronze medals on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Jashore District became the first runner-up of the meet securing a total of nine gold medals, seven silver medals and four bronze medals. On the other hand, Chapainawabganj became the second runner-up with six gold medals, eight silver medals and five bronze medals.
Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn had handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest. Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni was present there as a special guest. Among others, the Director (Administration) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP and the President of Savate Association of Bangladesh Mehedi Hasan and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hassan Dilu graced the programme.
To celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Savate Association of Bangladesh arranged the Championship.
A total of 250 athletes and 38 officials from 20 teams, including three service teams, had challenged for 144 medals including 48 gold medals, 48 silver medals and 48 bronze medals in the meet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash
Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children
Barca and Real plot their way back, hopeful new eras about to begin
Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes
Bayern under pressure to maintain title course
Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1
Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft