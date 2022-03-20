

The Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD had handed over the prizes among the winners of the Golden Jubilee of Independence Airgun Championship 2022 as the chief guest of the award programme and closing on Saturday at Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation (BSSF) in Gulshan, Dhaka. The six-day event was participated by some 250 shooters from 14 to 19 March. The Army Chief also distributed the prize money among the six shooters whom brought medals for the country from the ISSF Grand Prix 2022 held in Indonesia. photo: ISPR