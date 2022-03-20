Bangladesh win three gold in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament



Ruman Shana and Nasrin Akter showing victory sign after winning the recurve mix team event gold. photo: BAF

The Bangladesh archery team comprising ace archer Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter pair brought the first success for the country as they beat their Indian rivals by 5-3 sets in the final to win the first gold in the recurve mixed team event.

Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nisha won the second gold on the day in the recurve women's team event beating their Indian rivals by 6-5 sets in the keenly contested final.

Nasrin Akter won the third gold for the country as she beat her compatriot Diya Siddique by 6-2 set in the recurve women's singles final. Diya had to content with silver medal.

In the recurve men's teamevent, Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Sagor Islam finished fourth after losing to Malaysia by 2-6 sets in the bronze deciding match.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Mithu Rahman and Himu Bachar finished fourth after losing to Iran 226-232 in the bronze deciding match.

Meanwhile, the archery team is expected to return home tomorrow (Sunday). Bangladesh Archery Federation's president sponsor city group officials will present in the airport to accord the team. The federation will also accord the 17-member archery team on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Toni in the afternoon. -BSS













