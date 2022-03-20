Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh win three gold in Asia Cup World Ranking tournament

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Ruman Shana and Nasrin Akter showing victory sign after winning the recurve mix team event gold. photo: BAF

Ruman Shana and Nasrin Akter showing victory sign after winning the recurve mix team event gold. photo: BAF

Bangladesh won three gold and one silver medal in the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 that concluded on Saturday in Phuket, Thailand.
The Bangladesh archery team comprising ace archer Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter pair brought the first success for the country as they beat their Indian rivals by 5-3 sets in the final to win the first gold in the recurve mixed team event.
Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nisha won the second gold on the day in the recurve women's team event beating their Indian rivals by 6-5 sets in the keenly contested final.
Nasrin Akter won the third gold for the country as she beat her compatriot Diya Siddique by 6-2 set in the recurve women's singles final. Diya had to content with silver medal.
In the recurve men's teamevent, Bangladesh archery team featuring Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Sagor Islam finished fourth after losing to Malaysia by 2-6 sets in the bronze deciding match.
In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Mithu Rahman and Himu Bachar finished fourth after losing to Iran 226-232 in the bronze deciding match.
Meanwhile, the archery team is expected to return home tomorrow (Sunday). Bangladesh Archery Federation's president sponsor city group officials will present in the airport to accord the team. The federation will also accord the 17-member archery team on the same day at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Toni in the afternoon.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash
Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children
Barca and Real plot their way back, hopeful new eras about to begin
Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes
Bayern under pressure to maintain title course
Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1
Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft