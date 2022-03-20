It's a big win for us: Tamim Iqbal



Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reacts after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. photo: AFP

It was Bangladesh's first victory on South African soil, having gone winless in 19 matches across three formats.

Ahead of leaving the country, Bangladesh vowed to change the record on African soil like they did in New Zealand earlier this year and they finally were able to keep up their words.

"It's big for us. Very proud of the way the team played. Yasir's innings was special. Those small things - from Mehidy with the bat, and Mahmudullah - everything matters. It's a big win for us - our fast bowlers are doing well and winning games for us," Tamim said after the match.

Tamim also praised their pace unit who played a pivotal role with Taskin and Shoriful Islam's early strike leaving South Africa in tittering 36-3. From that point Bangladesh grabbed the momentum and they never let it go despite the resistance of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller.

"But during the last two years, the fast bowlers have been bowling brilliantly," Tamim said.

Tamim had special praise for Mehidy Hasan Miraz who despite leaking runs wanted the ball from the captain, vowing that he would change the game. Miraz kept his word as he took four wickets in his last three overs to help Bangladesh edge closer to victory.

"You need a character like Mehidy Miraz in every team. After going for 40 off four overs, he said, 'Give me the ball, I'll change it for you'. It is not going to work always, and I am happy with his confidence. We can win the series. We have to give ourselves every chance. They will be eager to bounce back." Tamim said. -BSS







