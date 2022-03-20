Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

It's a big win for us: Tamim Iqbal

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reacts after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reacts after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was over the moon as he termed their victory against South Africa as a 'big win' in their cricket history.
It was Bangladesh's first victory on South African soil, having gone winless in 19 matches across three formats.
Ahead of leaving the country, Bangladesh vowed to change the record on African soil like they did in New Zealand earlier this year and they finally were able to keep up their words.
"It's big for us. Very proud of the way the team played. Yasir's innings was special. Those small things - from Mehidy with the bat, and Mahmudullah - everything matters. It's a big win for us - our fast bowlers are doing well and winning games for us," Tamim said after the match.
Tamim also praised their pace unit who played a pivotal role with Taskin and Shoriful Islam's early strike leaving South Africa in tittering 36-3. From that point Bangladesh grabbed the momentum and they never let it go despite the resistance of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller.
"But during the last two years, the fast bowlers have been bowling brilliantly," Tamim said.
Tamim had special praise for Mehidy Hasan Miraz who despite leaking runs wanted the ball from the captain, vowing that he would change the game. Miraz kept his word as he took four wickets in his last three overs to help Bangladesh edge closer to victory.
"You need a character like Mehidy Miraz in every team. After going for 40 off four overs, he said, 'Give me the ball, I'll change it for you'. It is not going to work always, and I am happy with his confidence. We can win the series. We have to give ourselves every chance. They will be eager to bounce back." Tamim said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Swiatek, Sakkari set up Indian Wells WTA title clash
Guardiola sets sights on Man City treble charge
Federer donating $500,000 for Ukrainian children
Barca and Real plot their way back, hopeful new eras about to begin
Unbeaten in two years, Qatar's Invincibles lift World Cup hopes
Bayern under pressure to maintain title course
Bangladesh storms into final outplaying Kazakhstan 8-1
Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa


Latest News
Shakib on driving seat from passenger
Ukrain blocks 1,500 Russian media outlets
Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final
Japan to invest $42bn in India
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
"Yellow is just yellow"
1.5 million children fled Ukraine
Bulgaria’s prime minister says Putin’s war puts ‘all of Europe at risk’
Dhaka, Seoul ties to grow with presence of big companies, diversification: Envoy
SAFF U-18: Bangladesh lose 0-1 to India
Most Read News
Ukraine calls on China to condemn Russian barbarism
Bangladesh sees no Covid deaths again
Ukraine claims 14,400 Russian troops killed
'It's time to meet, to talk': Zelenskiy to Putin
Fifth Russian general killed by Ukraine forces
Russia, China cooperation will only get stronger: Lavrov
Woman gang-raped in Khulna with husband tied up, 4 sued
4 killed as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Global Covid cases surpass 467 million
Russian hypersonic missile destroys Ukrainian ammo depot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft