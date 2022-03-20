Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Tigers keen to continue winning spree, Proteas to square series

Published : Sunday, 20 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and South Africa will lock horns today in the second and penultimate clash of the three-match ODI series. Guests are eager to seal the title with one match to go while hosts are desperate to equalize the series.
The match will commence at 2:00pm (BST) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Guests broke the 20 years' history of jinx in South Africa on Friday sealing a 38-run victory. The table toppers of the ICC Super League must not alter the winning combination.
Bangladesh played as a team in the series starter and everyone had contributed from their respective ends but Mushfiqur Rahim. Mr. Dependable failed to justify his name in the earlier game, will surely be looking for good knock today. Liton Das with skipper Tamim Iqbal make the best-look opening pair from Bangladesh's point of view and their solid start always keep the team on the right track. The most experience trio Shakib-Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad along with new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi make a solid batting line up, which they proved once again as Liton, Tamim, Shakib and Rabbi shone to pile-up 314-run's enormous total in the
first match.
Afif Hossain is the finisher in the squad and bowling all-rounder Mehidy Miraz are the handy down-order Bangladesh batters, who are capable of adding quick runs in the late part of the innings.
Bangladesh bowlers however, are equal to the task consistently. Miraz, Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam once again will take acid test for host whiffers.
South Africa conversely, possibly will brick back Quinton de Kock in the opening spot in place of Kyle Verreynne. Aiden Markram, David Miller, skipper Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen must give their best shots to keep nose on the water while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Phehlukwayo were right on the money but still need some home works to deliver their bests.
Weather forecast shows a dry day for cricket and in the high scoring Johannesburg toss winning side must look to bat first and post as many runs as they can to defend.


