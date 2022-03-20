Shakib from passenger to driving seat



Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan looks on as he hits a ball to score a half-century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 18, 2022. photo: AFP

There was apprehension whether Shakib can come with full glory, specially as he mentioned physical and mental fatigue for his break from the South Africa series. In a surprising move, he though joined the side at the eleventh hour, the BCB president still said that Shakib was mentally disturbed and he might take a break during the series.

So, there was concern over Shakib's full involvement in the match even though captain Tamim Iqbal made it sure that the ace all-rounder will be available for the whole series.

But Shakib was involved wholeheartedly in the match and that showed what he could do, when he got charged up fully. He not only played his highest knock against South Africa but also motivated youngster Yasir Ali who combined a match-winning 115 off 81 for the fourth wicket stand with him.

"When I asked Shakib bhai about the wicket, he told me straightaway that it is a very good wicket. You will understand if you play 5-10 balls. Then you can go for your shots," Yasir said how Shakib motivated him.

A motivation was indeed crucial for Yasir as he was in bad patch during the home series against Afghanistan. Shakib himself was not at his best during the Afghanistan series.

After the series, he said that he felt him like a passenger and was exhausted physically and mentally, which is why, he was seeking the break from the South Africa series. He had to be criticized vehemently for seeking break, even the top board members also lashed at out him but finally he got a break.

He came back and came back like a King to script Bangladesh's second successive win against South Africa. In the previous encounter between the two sides in 2019 World Cup in England, Shakib hammered 75 and took one wicket to help Bangladesh win the game by 21 runs.

For the consecutive second time, he was adjudged man of the match against South Africa.

"When I spent 7-8 balls, I thought it was a good wicket. We had to score around 300. We got a good start through Litton and Tamim. We had to capitalise with the old ball," Shakib said.

South Africa kept it tight till 29th over as Bangladesh were 124-3. But Shakib, ably supported by Yasir Ali Chowdhury Changed the momentum of the game.

"Yasir batted really well. Him and my partnership was important. Lot of credit goes to him. As soon as the shine was gone, the ball wasn't doing as much as in the first ten overs. We had to take calculated risks, and it paid off today," Shakib said.

"It was important to go after the bowlers, otherwise we would have ended with 260-270. We knew Rabada would bowl at the end, and so had to bring him early." -BSS











Shakib Al Hasan didn't show any sign of mental or physical fatigue during his tremendous 64-ball 77 runs knock, which was instrumental in Bangladesh's historic 38-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI on Friday.There was apprehension whether Shakib can come with full glory, specially as he mentioned physical and mental fatigue for his break from the South Africa series. In a surprising move, he though joined the side at the eleventh hour, the BCB president still said that Shakib was mentally disturbed and he might take a break during the series.So, there was concern over Shakib's full involvement in the match even though captain Tamim Iqbal made it sure that the ace all-rounder will be available for the whole series.But Shakib was involved wholeheartedly in the match and that showed what he could do, when he got charged up fully. He not only played his highest knock against South Africa but also motivated youngster Yasir Ali who combined a match-winning 115 off 81 for the fourth wicket stand with him."When I asked Shakib bhai about the wicket, he told me straightaway that it is a very good wicket. You will understand if you play 5-10 balls. Then you can go for your shots," Yasir said how Shakib motivated him.A motivation was indeed crucial for Yasir as he was in bad patch during the home series against Afghanistan. Shakib himself was not at his best during the Afghanistan series.After the series, he said that he felt him like a passenger and was exhausted physically and mentally, which is why, he was seeking the break from the South Africa series. He had to be criticized vehemently for seeking break, even the top board members also lashed at out him but finally he got a break.He came back and came back like a King to script Bangladesh's second successive win against South Africa. In the previous encounter between the two sides in 2019 World Cup in England, Shakib hammered 75 and took one wicket to help Bangladesh win the game by 21 runs.For the consecutive second time, he was adjudged man of the match against South Africa."When I spent 7-8 balls, I thought it was a good wicket. We had to score around 300. We got a good start through Litton and Tamim. We had to capitalise with the old ball," Shakib said.South Africa kept it tight till 29th over as Bangladesh were 124-3. But Shakib, ably supported by Yasir Ali Chowdhury Changed the momentum of the game."Yasir batted really well. Him and my partnership was important. Lot of credit goes to him. As soon as the shine was gone, the ball wasn't doing as much as in the first ten overs. We had to take calculated risks, and it paid off today," Shakib said."It was important to go after the bowlers, otherwise we would have ended with 260-270. We knew Rabada would bowl at the end, and so had to bring him early." -BSS