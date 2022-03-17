Video
India needs to play bigger role in new world order post-Covid: Modi

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

NEW DELHI, Mar 17:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India needs to develop at a faster pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister said that the whole world is looking at India. "In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace," he added.
The Prime Minister was addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie via video conferencing.
He said that the current batch of civil servants will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years.
"Over the years, I have spoken to and spent a long time with various batches of Civil Servants. But this batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India's Independence. In this Amrit Kaal, you will play a
big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years," said PM Modi.
He further urged the civil servants to keep the goals of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laying the foundation of 'New, Modern India' at the top of their priorities.
"You always have to keep the goals of 21st century India in mind. The goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the goal of laying the foundation of New, Modern India," said PM Modi.
The Prime Minister also stated that the inauguration of the new sports complex and revamped Happy Valley Complex will give a new direction to the Academy.
"During training, you were enlightened with the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Service and duty have been a vital part of your training. The importance of service and sense of duty has been an integral part of your training," he added.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the new sports complex and dedicated the revamped 'Happy Valley Complex' to the nation.
The new pedagogy based on the principles of 'Mission Karmayogi' was designed to harness the adventurous and innovative spirit of the youthful batch, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in an official statement.    -NDTV



