Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair



Children enjoy some happy moments at the puppet show at the children's corner on Thursday, the last day of the Ekushey Book Fair in the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Organised by Bangla Academy, the month-long fair on the premises of the academy and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan in the

capital started at 11 am and ended at 9 pm on Thursday.

On the thirty first day of the fair, 215 new publications were launched. A total of 3,416 books have been launched so far this year.

Poetry books hit the fair more in number but the novels were sold more than that of them.

Bangla Academy sold books worth TK 1crore and 35 lakh in 2022 whereas the amount was TK 46 lakh in 2021 and 2 crore and 46 lakh in 2020.

In total books worth TK 52 crore and 50 lakh were sold this year whereas the amount was TK 82 crore in 2020.

Publishers and owners of different publishing houses expressed satisfaction over the sales. They said the sale was satisfactory compared to the sale of previous year.

On the last day of the fair, the fair grounds were abuzz with visitors.

Abdul Khalek, a college student who came from Uttara, said he bought four novels of Ahmad Sofa and three political books written by Tarek Shamsur Rahman.

"I visit the fair every year along with my family members," he added.

Noor Ankhi, a young writer, said, "I received responses and love from the readers more than that of my imagination."

"The number of foreign visitors was significant," she added.

The fair organising committee held a concluding ceremony at 5:00pm on the main stage on the Bangla Academy premises.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the programme as the chief guest.

KM Khalid said the last years' fair was closed before the usual time due to spike in Covid-19 spread.

"This years' fair got the longest span of time in the history of last four decades of Amar Ekushey Book Fair," Khalid added.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech while Cultural Affairs Secretary Abul Monsur attended the ceremony as the special guest.

Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain presided over the closing ceremony.

Following the closing ceremony on the Bangla Academy premises, publishers and fair organizers celebrated birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Suhrawardy Udyan.

The fair began on February much later than the usual time due to the Covid-19 situation.

However, it was primarily scheduled to end on February 28 but the organisers extended it till March 17 due to the publishers' demand.









Amar Ekushey Book Fair - 2022, the biggest book fair in the country, came to an end yesterday.Organised by Bangla Academy, the month-long fair on the premises of the academy and adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan in thecapital started at 11 am and ended at 9 pm on Thursday.On the thirty first day of the fair, 215 new publications were launched. A total of 3,416 books have been launched so far this year.Poetry books hit the fair more in number but the novels were sold more than that of them.Bangla Academy sold books worth TK 1crore and 35 lakh in 2022 whereas the amount was TK 46 lakh in 2021 and 2 crore and 46 lakh in 2020.In total books worth TK 52 crore and 50 lakh were sold this year whereas the amount was TK 82 crore in 2020.Publishers and owners of different publishing houses expressed satisfaction over the sales. They said the sale was satisfactory compared to the sale of previous year.On the last day of the fair, the fair grounds were abuzz with visitors.Abdul Khalek, a college student who came from Uttara, said he bought four novels of Ahmad Sofa and three political books written by Tarek Shamsur Rahman."I visit the fair every year along with my family members," he added.Noor Ankhi, a young writer, said, "I received responses and love from the readers more than that of my imagination.""The number of foreign visitors was significant," she added.The fair organising committee held a concluding ceremony at 5:00pm on the main stage on the Bangla Academy premises.State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the programme as the chief guest.KM Khalid said the last years' fair was closed before the usual time due to spike in Covid-19 spread."This years' fair got the longest span of time in the history of last four decades of Amar Ekushey Book Fair," Khalid added.Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech while Cultural Affairs Secretary Abul Monsur attended the ceremony as the special guest.Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain presided over the closing ceremony.Following the closing ceremony on the Bangla Academy premises, publishers and fair organizers celebrated birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Suhrawardy Udyan.The fair began on February much later than the usual time due to the Covid-19 situation.However, it was primarily scheduled to end on February 28 but the organisers extended it till March 17 due to the publishers' demand.