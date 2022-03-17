Video
Not Napa Syrup, mum poisoned sons to death: Cop

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar, 17: Two children, who died on March 10 after allegedly consuming Napa Syrup at village Durgapur under Ashuganj Police Station in Brahmanbaria district, were actually poisoned to death by their mother in a pre-planned way, said police.
Following the deaths of two children, their father
Ismail Hossain filed a murder case with Ashuganj Police Station accusing Lima Begum and two other men. Later, police arrested Lima Begum, mother of the children, on Thursday. Ismail Hossain is a day-labourer. He works at a brick kiln.
During primary interrogation, Lima Begum confessed to her involvement in the murder of her own children, said Brahmanbaria Additional Police Super Mollah Mohammad Shahin.
Brahmanbaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Begum Arefin Ahmed Happy recorded the statement of the mother.
The police super said Lima works at a rice mill where she met Shafiullah alias Sofai Mia from the same upazila. They developed an extramarital relationship and decided to get married that led to the murder.
Mother Lima Begum murdered her children - Yasin and Morsalin -- by feeding them sweets laced with poison. But to deflect the investigation into a different direction, she, later, claimed that the children died after taking Napa Syrup, police said.
Both the children -- Yasin and Morsalin -- got fever on Thursday (March 10) afternoon. Later in the evening their father Ismail Hossain went to 'Maa Pharmacy' at local Durgapur Bazar and brought Napa Syrup from there. Both Yasin and Morsalin were given Napa syrup at about 8:00pm. At about 8:30pm, the physical condition of both the children started worsening.
Later at night, they were first taken to Ashuganj Upazila Health Complex and later to District Sadar Hospital. However, the sick children were sent back home from the hospital with primary treatment. Morsalin died first on the way to home, while Yasin died after a while.
The deaths of the two children shook the entire country and raised a question over the quality of Napa Syrup manufactured by Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited.
"However, police found Lima Begum's behaviour suspicious from the beginning. Upon detailed questioning she confessed to the murder," said Additional Police Super Shahin.  The ASP also said that police are also trying to arrest her lover Shafiullah.


