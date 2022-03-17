Video
13 foreign envoys show solidarity with Ukraine  

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

Heads of Mission in Bangladesh from 13 countries have demonstrated their solidarity with Ukraine saying that peace is of utmost importance for the stable development and economic growth of each country.
"EU joins 12 other missions in Dhaka in showing solidarity for the terrible suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Russian aggression, contrary to the UN Charter and international law," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted.
The European Union (EU) and twelve other
foreign missions in Dhaka posed for a group photo holding Ukraine's flag which was tweeted and posted on Facebook page on Wednesday.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson tweeted with the photo and wrote, "Heads of Mission in Bangladesh from 13 countries of the 141 which voted in the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia's illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine."
"Proud to show our solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainian people together with 12 fellow Heads of Mission in Dhaka. Civilians are Not A Target," Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard tweeted.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, while addressing a seminar, expressed concern about the crisis in Ukraine saying that "unilaterally attempt" to change the status quo by force.
"Peace is of utmost importance for the stable development and economic growth of each country and such a crisis must never happen in Asia and the Pacific region, "he added.
Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde said Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine is causing severe human suffering.
"It's a violation of one of the most fundamental rights of international law - the UN Charter's prohibition on the use of force against another country," she tweeted.





