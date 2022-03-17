Video
Shab-e-Barat tonight

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022

The holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country today night with due religious fervour and devotion.
Muslims consider Shab-e-Barat as one of the three most sacred nights and believe that on this night Almighty Allah decides the fate of all human beings fixing their 'rizq' (livelihood) for the next year.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday greeted all Muslims of the country
and elsewhere across the world on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.
In separate messages, they urged the Muslim devotees to observe the holy Shab-e-Barat maintaining health guidelines and social distancing amid the coronavirus situation.
 In his message, President Abdul Hamid said the holy Shab-e-Barat has come into mankind with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and good fortune.
"In the subcontinent, the Shab-e-Barat is mainly celebrated as a night of good fortune. This holy night brings immense opportunity to obtain special grace and forgiveness from the Almighty Allah," the head of the state added.
Islam is the religion of peace and welfare, he said, adding that the ideals of Islam are the means of welfare for the present life of the people and their salvation hereafter.
Hamid added: "Along with mercy and blessings of the Almighty Allah, we will pray for continued progress and welfare of the country and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah on the holy night of Shab-e-Barat".
He urged the affluent people to come forward to help the distressed and poor people on the occasion.
He wished mercy, blessings, progress and welfare for the whole of mankind.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the night of fortune brings mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah for the whole of mankind.
 Allah shows the greatness of forgiving and fulfilling desires, she added.
 The premier urged all to devote themselves to human welfare and nation building imbued with the teachings of Shab-e-Barat.
 Sheikh Hasina also called upon all to establish the spirit of Islam at personal, social and national levels shunning all kinds of injustice, violence and superstition.
 The Muslim devotees would spend the night at mosques and homes offering prayers, reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings to Allah for long life, peace, progress and happiness for themselves, their families, relatives and friends as well nation and the Muslim Ummah.
 On the night, the devotees across the country would visit graves and pray for their beloved ones seeking their eternal peace. Many people will also visit Mazars and shrines all over the country.
 Many families will prepare traditional foods like handmade rice-bread, beef and halua (a kind of dessert made usually from semolina, carrot, chickpea or papaya) both in rural and urban areas across the country.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes on the occasion while newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the significance of the night.    -BSS


