Joy recalls joyful moments of puffing grandad's pipe

Prime Minister's ICT Advisor and Bangabandhu's grandson SajeebWazed Joy on Thursday reminisced his childhood memories with his grandfather saying the only occasion when his grandfather allowed him a puff on his lighted pipe as a joke despite of his grandmother's objection.

In a facebook post on his verified account Joy said, "The only occasion when my grandmother objected was when my grandfather allowed me a puff on his

lighted pipe. While my grandma turned furious, my grandfather let out his trademark uproarious laughter as I coughed my little lungs out."

"That is one of my few childhood memories with my grandfather that never faded all these decades. But the curtain on that togetherness came down on August 15," he added.

SajeebWazedJoy, also son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said since then, life has been one of ceaseless struggle to survival for each surviving member of my family.

"The steely resolve of my grandfather to build Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) was passed down to my mother," he said.

He said the 103rd birthday of his grandfather evokes the dream that he promised to his countrymen.

"Let it resonate in every heart and get us closer to the realization of Vision 2041," he said.

Joy wished happy birthday to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.











