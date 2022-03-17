Video
Zelensky lists 6 priorities at peace talks with Russia

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

KIEV, Mar 17: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has listed six priorities during peace talks with Russia, the presidential press service reported.
"My priorities in the negotiations are absolutely clear: the end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country," Zelensky said while addressing the nation on Thursday.
The negotiations
between Ukraine and Russia are continuing, Zelensky said.
Ukrainian and Russian delegations started their fourth round of negotiations on Monday via video link.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that Zelensky might hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky is possible.
Earlier Wednesday, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said Russia and Ukraine have achieved some progress on a number of issues during the new round of talks, "but not all."
"The positions of the parties are quite clear, we are moving slowly," local media reported, citing Medinsky, who is also the head of Moscow's delegation.
"The preservation and development of Ukraine's neutral status, Ukraine's demilitarization along with a whole range of issues related to the size of the Ukrainian army are being discussed," Medinsky said.    -XINHUA


« PreviousNext »

