Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

“Russia's spl operation not aimed at ruining Ukraine's statehood”

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MOSCOW, Mar 17: Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is not aimed at ruining that country's statehood or ousting its president, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"Let me stress once again what both the Western mass media and the Western establishment refuse to see: this operation is not targeted at the civilian population. It does not pursue the aim of seizing the country's territory, ruining its statehood or ousting the current president. We keep saying this again and again."
"The Western media are forming an absolutely distorted picture of current events. They disinform their own population. They are a propaganda tool in the hands of their politicians," Zakharova said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 said that in response to a plea for help from the leaders of two
Donbass republics he had launched a special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its sole purpose being the country's demilitarization and denazification.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian forces were not attacking Ukrainian cities. Smart weapons are used to eliminate military infrastructure.    -TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India needs to play bigger role in new world order post-Covid: Modi
Curtain falls on Ekushey Book Fair
Biden to speak with Xi about Ukraine war: W. House
Not Napa Syrup, mum poisoned sons to death: Cop
13 foreign envoys show solidarity with Ukraine  
Biden brands Putin 'a war criminal'
Shab-e-Barat tonight
Joy recalls joyful moments of puffing grandad's pipe


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft