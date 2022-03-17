Nation pays tributes to Bangabandhu



President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offer Munajat after placing wreaths on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his 102nd birth anniversary and National Children's Day at Tungipara of Gopalganj on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

The country celebrated the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety. The day was a public holiday.The celebrations began at the early hours of Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka this morning. After that the Prime Minister flew to Tungipara, birth place of Bangabandhu.

Later, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the greatest leader of the soil by placing wreaths at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

President Abdul Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's Mausoleum followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation while the bugle played the last post.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

The president and the prime minister in-person

paid homage to the Father of the Nation at Tungipara for the first time after March 17, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League (AL) President, placed another wreath at the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of AL were present.

Later, the premier laid another wreath at Bangabandhu's Mazar along with members of the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

The Father of the Nation's grandchildren - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son SajeebWazed Joy and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq - were also present.

The president also signed the visitor's book kept on the Mausoleum premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the Mausoleum premises, President Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In observance of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave separate messages to the nation.

President Abdul Hamid in a message on the eve of the day said Bangabandhu taught the nation how to reach the goal by overcoming obstacles.

And now it is a "developing country as his worthy successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues to realise the unfulfilled dreams of the Father of the Nation by proving all fears and negative predictions wrong," he added.

In her message, Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu was fearless, compassionate and big-hearted since his childhood.

She extended her "heartiest greetings" to the countrymen, including the children.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the National Children's Day for many years. The theme of this year's Children's Day is "Commitment of Bangabandhu's Birthday: Equal Rights for all Children".

Marking the day, National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation took a special programme titled "Tungipara: HridoyePitribhumi".

Different socio-cultural and political organisations, including the ruling AL and its associate organisations, chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

The government has also extended Mujib Year, which began marking the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu in 2020, till March 31 this year. Though the programmeswere launched in 2020 it was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag and the party's flag were hoisted atop all party offices across the country in the morning.

National dailies published special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bengalis.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a 'children-juvenile' rally on the day. A discussion was held there in the afternoon to mark the day.

Another discussion will be held at Tungipara today. The AL will organize the programme.

Bangladesh Chhatra League, a student wing of the AL, will hold programmes marking Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and Golden Jubilee of the country's independence on March 19.

To mark the day, Jatiya Sramik League will hold programmes on March 20, Krishak League on March 21, AwamiJubo League on March 22, JuboMohila League on March 23, MohilaAwami League on March 24 and AwamiSwechchhasebak League on March 25.

SwadhinataChikitsak Parishad will provide low-cost medical services in Tungipara from March 19 to 25 on the occasion.

Apart from these programmes, a folk fair (Lokoj Mela) will be held from March 19-25 at Gopalganj Sadar.

Bangladesh missions in abroad also took elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.







