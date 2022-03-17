Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets

Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets

The Premier Bank Ltd has recently launched 5 new agent outlets with the promise of service first and financial inclusion to the marginalized population of Bangladesh, says a press release.
Muhammed Ali, Advisor of the Bank inaugurated the outlets as Chief Guest at Khamarpara Agent Outlet under Rangpur Branch, Mulaid MC Agent Outlet under Mauna Branch, Kalir Bazar Agent Outlet under Mymensingh Branch, Bagar Bazar Agent Outlet under Bhaluka Branch, Jajjar Bazar Agent under Board Bazar Branch through virtual platform.
The program was presided over by M. Reazul Karim Managing Director and CEO of the Bank.
Among others DMD and Head of GSD Syed Nowsher Ali, DMD and Chief Business Officer Kazi Ahsan Khalil and EVP and Head of Agent Banking Division Md. Ahsan Ul Alam were also present in the program along with other senior officials. Agents of the outlets, respective Branch Heads and local dignitaries also attended the program virtually.
EVP and Head of Brand Md. Tareq Uddin conducted the session from Head Office and Mr. Imtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME, joined the inaugural function virtually from Khamarpara Agent Outlet, Rangpur.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets
Banking Events
Trade thru Tamabil land port to remain close for 3 days
BD to set up dedicated economic zone for Japan
BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu
Robi profits rose by 7.6pc to Tk 81.42b in 2021
Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft