

Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets

Muhammed Ali, Advisor of the Bank inaugurated the outlets as Chief Guest at Khamarpara Agent Outlet under Rangpur Branch, Mulaid MC Agent Outlet under Mauna Branch, Kalir Bazar Agent Outlet under Mymensingh Branch, Bagar Bazar Agent Outlet under Bhaluka Branch, Jajjar Bazar Agent under Board Bazar Branch through virtual platform.

The program was presided over by M. Reazul Karim Managing Director and CEO of the Bank.

Among others DMD and Head of GSD Syed Nowsher Ali, DMD and Chief Business Officer Kazi Ahsan Khalil and EVP and Head of Agent Banking Division Md. Ahsan Ul Alam were also present in the program along with other senior officials. Agents of the outlets, respective Branch Heads and local dignitaries also attended the program virtually.

