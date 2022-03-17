Banking Events

Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F.), CEO and MD of Janata Bank Ltd placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of celebrating his Birth anniversary on Thursday. Directors of the bank Ajit Kumar Paul, K. M. ShamsulAlam, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md. Abdul Majid and Rubina Amin, DMDs, GMs, High Officials, Officers Association, CBA Leaders and Employees of the bank were present on the spot.Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his memorial at Dhanmondi 32 marking his birth anniversary on March 17, 2022, Thursday. IBBL Directors Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin and Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula and other officials are placing floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.United Commercial Bank (UCB) Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury along with Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Arif Quadri, Deputy Managing Director and Head of ICCD Mohammed Khorshed Alam and other officials of Audit division and ICCD pose for a photograph at its Audit and ICC Conference 2022 held at a local hotel in Dhaka recently. The conference was conducted with the goal to create a culture of compliance and mitigating financial risk.