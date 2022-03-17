Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

Banking Events

Banking Events

Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F.), CEO and MD of Janata Bank Ltd placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of celebrating his Birth anniversary on Thursday. Directors of the bank Ajit Kumar Paul, K. M. ShamsulAlam, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md. Abdul Majid and Rubina Amin, DMDs, GMs, High Officials, Officers Association, CBA Leaders and Employees of the bank were present on the spot.


Banking Events

Banking Events

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) paying tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to his memorial at Dhanmondi 32 marking his birth anniversary on March 17, 2022, Thursday. IBBL Directors Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin and Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Moula and other officials are placing floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.


Banking Events

Banking Events

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury along with Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Arif  Quadri, Deputy Managing Director and Head of ICCD Mohammed Khorshed Alam and other officials of Audit division and ICCD pose for a photograph at its Audit and ICC Conference 2022 held at a local hotel in Dhaka recently. The conference was conducted with the goal to create a culture of compliance and mitigating financial risk.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets
Banking Events
Trade thru Tamabil land port to remain close for 3 days
BD to set up dedicated economic zone for Japan
BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu
Robi profits rose by 7.6pc to Tk 81.42b in 2021
Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft