

BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu

High officials of BEPZA led by the acting Executive Chairman of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid placed a wreath at the mural of the greatest Bengali of all times, great architecture of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.

The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day.

A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. In this meeting, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Chief Accounts & Finance Officer Md. Tofazzal Hossain discussed on childhood, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the speakers said that Bangladesh would have not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. They said Bangabandhu dreamt for a poverty-huger free Bangladesh. BEPZA is contributing a pioneering role for the development of the country by industrialization, attraction of investment, increase of export, employment generation and women empowerment to implement the dream of Bangabandhu.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) as well as acting Executive Chairman of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Admin) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, all departmental heads including the employees of all levels were present during this time.

The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day at the same manner like the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School and Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.



