Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu

BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) celebrated 102th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner on Thursday.
High officials of BEPZA led by the acting Executive Chairman of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid placed a wreath at the mural of the greatest Bengali of all times, great architecture of independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.
 The national flag was hoisted early in the morning in BEPZA Executive Office marking the day.
A discussion meeting was arranged at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. In this meeting, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Chief Accounts & Finance Officer Md. Tofazzal Hossain discussed on childhood, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Paying homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the speakers said that Bangladesh would have not been created without the birth of Bangabandhu. They said Bangabandhu dreamt for a poverty-huger free Bangladesh. BEPZA is contributing a pioneering role for the development of the country by industrialization, attraction of investment, increase of export, employment generation and women empowerment to implement the dream of Bangabandhu.
Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) as well as acting Executive Chairman of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Admin) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, all departmental heads including the employees of all levels were present during this time.
The eight EPZs including BEPZA Economic Zone, Mirsharai observed the day at the same manner like the Executive Office. BEPZA Public School and Colleges operated by BEPZA also observed the day in a befitting manner. BEPZA Executive Office including EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone arranged Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets
Banking Events
Trade thru Tamabil land port to remain close for 3 days
BD to set up dedicated economic zone for Japan
BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu
Robi profits rose by 7.6pc to Tk 81.42b in 2021
Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft