Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb

The government borrowing from the banking sector in July-February period of 2021-2022 remained far below the budgetary target for the entire fiscal year mainly due to slow implementation of the annual development programme.

In the eight months of FY22, the government borrowed Tk 9,804.83 crore from the banking sector. The borrowing has so far reached 12.81 per cent of its annual projection.

With the amount, the government's borrowing from the banking sector increased to Tk 2,11,919.93 crore on February 27, 2022 from Tk 2,02,115.09 crore at the beginning of the current fiscal year.

Officials of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said that the borrowing was still low considering the annual target of Tk 76,542 crore mainly due to a slow implementation of the ADP.

Besides, the government has emphasised on implementing the foreign-funded projects as the fund disbursement by the donor agencies is better in the current fiscal year, they said.

The government's in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year spent only 30.21 per cent of its Tk 2,36,793 crore ADP layout. The government, however, slashed its ADP target to Tk 2,07,550 crore in March 2022.

Though the government's revenue collection was short of target in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the collection was 16.12 per cent higher in July-January of the current fiscal year compared with the collection in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The government is also receiving money from the autonomous, semi-autonomous, state-owned and public non-finance corporations under an act enacted by parliament. As per the BB data, the government borrowed Tk 26,598.66 crore from the scheduled banks in July-February period of FY22.

With the borrowing, the government's outstanding borrowing from the scheduled banks increased to Tk 2,04,171.62 crore on February 27, 2022 from Tk 1,77,572.95 crore on June 30, 2021.

The BB data also showed that the government's borrowing from the central bank, however, dropped by Tk 16,793.83 crore in the July-February of FY22.

Due to the decline in borrowing from the BB, the government's outstanding borrowing from the central bank declined to Tk 7,748.31 crore on February 27, 2022 from Tk 24,542.14 crore on June 30, 2021.

A BB official said that the government's repayment to the central bank helped containing the liquidity supply in the money market. Once BB receives any money, it actually reduces the supply of money in the economy, the official said.

Apart from the payments of the government, the sales of the US dollar by the BB to the local market also helped reduce the supply of money in the banking system.





