Business Event

Md. Mashiur Rahman, Managing Director (cc) International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, on behalf of the company Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan stands in solemn silence after placing wreath at the Bangabandhu Memorial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 102th birth anniversary at Dhanmondi 32 on Thursday. The other High officials of the company were also present.