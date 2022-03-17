Oracle Cloud Infra brings more flexibility for customers





To bring users more value from their cloud investments, Oracle Thursday announced that it is expanding its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) service portfolio to provide customers with truly flexible core infrastructure services to help optimize resources to meet requirements and significantly reduce costs, says a press release.

Eleven new compute, networking, and storage, services and capabilities will enable customers to run their workloads faster and more securely at lower cost. Additionally, a new Oracle Exadata

Global cloud adoption continues to expand rapidly as business models transform and the demand for secure remote technology accelerates. However, a variety of prevailing public cloud misconceptions are still holding companies back from realizing the full benefits of the cloud.

For instance, one commonly held belief is that customers have to re-write their applications for the cloud and deal with complex pricing models to reap the benefits of cloud computing.

Additionally, many organizations believe that a series of different technology choices have to be made as they scale their operations. With today's announcement, OCI is providing customers with even more simplicity and flexibility so that scaling can be affordable and easy without painstaking re-writes. The 11 new OCI services and capabilities planned for 2022 include new flexible block storage volumes that automatically tune the performance characteristics in response to fluctuating demand - a first for the industry.

Also being introduced are new compute options for most workloads, from a fractional single-core VM that can burst to full-core performance, to an entire HPC cluster with high-speed interconnects. For full detail see the complete product press release.

Leading global organizations including Vodafone and Samsung Securities, rely on OCI to run all types of workloads, from microservices to AI.

With Multiple-VM Autonomous Database on Oracle Exadata [email protected] organizations have the flexibility to now create and run isolated, highly available Autonomous Database instances on a cluster of virtual machines concurrently with other Oracle Databases.