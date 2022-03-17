World renowned watch brands now in Bangladesh

"Mohammad & Sons", a venture of Meghna Group, is a premier luxury watch retail boutique in Bangladesh. The boutique holds distributorship of world-renowned Swiss watch brands like ZENITH, TAG HEUER, MONTBLANC, MOVADO, ORIS, FREDERIQUE CONSTANT and many more. "Mohammad & Sons" has gained tremendous attraction over the years and is highly coveted and revered among the watch connoisseur community of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Driven by patriotism infused with a passion for sophisticated horological timepieces, to commemorate the 50th Independence Anniversary of Bangladesh, "Mohammad & Sons" partnered with Frederique Constant recently to introduce 50 pieces of Limited edition, along with a Special edition watch and wall-clock. These ingenious and iconic timepieces are both one of a kind and resonate with the emotions of the people of Bangladesh. "Mohammad & Sons" handed over the 50 limited edition watches to their proud owners by organizing a grandiose event at Radisson Blu, Dhaka.

The wrist watch industry in the country is valued at 180-200 crores with a CAGR of 10% per annum. There is massive demand for both luxury and mass brands, imported from countries like Switzerland, Germany, Japan, France, the USA, and so forth. Among these countries, Switzerland is the most famous. The watch market is expected to ubiquitously proliferate, with more customers being acquired and renowned brands being imported.























