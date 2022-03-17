

China’s electronics firm Anker enters BD market

The marketing and distribution of Anker products in Bangladesh will be done by Deximpo International Ltd as its journey began here on Tuesday with an inaugural ceremony at Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital.

The company has a massive range of products including chargers, power banks, ear buds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables and various home appliances.

The company has already become quite popular in the country and abroad by providing high quality electronic products. It has come up with good products in the premium mobile gadget industry. It is also adding latest technology products in its lineup.

Abu Sayeed Piash, Proprietor of Sumash Tech and Managing Director of Deximpo International Ltd. and Mohammad Oshkuruni Jitu, Chairman of Deximpo International Ltd., Director Mithu Ali, Mostafizur Rahman were present at the launching ceremony.

In addition to the Chinese domestic market, their products are now available in Japan, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom. Moreover, till 2016, Anker products dominated the Amazon marketplace. Anker's products are now available on various e-commerce websites.

Anker Innovation Co. Ltd. was founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, Guangdong by Steven Young. The company's headquarter was later moved to Changsha, Hunan. The company initially introduced products from laptop batteries to smartphone battery chargers, wall chargers, portable power and conferencing gear.

In early 2014, Zhao Dongping, Google's then head of sales in China, was appointed to Anker Innovation, and in 2020, Zhao was elected President of Anker.

Recently an agreement has been signed between Sumash Tech and Anker Innovation Limited by which they have become the national distributor of Anker products in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Deximpo International Ltd. is committed to deliver Anker products to the consumers of Bangladesh at the cheapest possible price. Through Deximpo International Ltd., customers will be able to easily purchase Anker products from anywhere in the country.

Regarding the official journey in Bangladesh, Abu Saeed Piyash, Managing Director of Deximpo International Limited and proprietor of Sumash Tech, said, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a popular brand like Anker. With this agreement, our customers will be able to purchase all the latest products very easily. Deximpo International Limited will be a simple gateway to get exported premium quality products from Anker."

Regarding the official journey in Bangladesh Mohammad Oshkuruni Jitu, Chairman of Deximpo International Ltd. said, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a popular brand like Anker. With this agreement, our customers will be able to purchase all the latest products very easily. Deximpo International Limited will be a simple gateway to get exported premium quality products from Anker."







