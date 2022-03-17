Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash to ease fund transfer process thru delivery men

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 0
Business Desk

bKash to ease fund transfer process thru delivery men

bKash to ease fund transfer process thru delivery men

Delivery Tiger, an online courier and parcel delivery platform spread across the country, will now be able to collect customers' Cash-On-Delivery payment from its delivery men through bKash.
Country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash has recently signed an agreement with the delivery platform to launch this business payment solution.
A.K.M Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Delivery Tiger and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Other senior officials of both the organizations were present on the occasion, says a press release.
As a result of this new facility, the delivery men will be able to transfer the money collected from customers' payment to Delivery Tiger's bKash merchant account directly.
They will avail the service through agents across the country using bKash agent app to transfer the payment. They no longer need to go to Delivery Tiger's office at the end of the day. On the other hand, the procedure of collecting cash on delivery will be easier and automated for Delivery Tiger as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets
Banking Events
Trade thru Tamabil land port to remain close for 3 days
BD to set up dedicated economic zone for Japan
BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu
Robi profits rose by 7.6pc to Tk 81.42b in 2021
Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft