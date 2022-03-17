Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad offers 10pc cashback in 13 super shops

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 0

The Mobile Financial Service (MFS) Nagad has come up with10 percent or 100taka instant cashback for consumers on weekend shopping.   
From now on, customers can get the cashback for buying products from 13 superstores every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for payment through the mobile financial service provider, said a press release.   
Starting from March 10, the offer will continue till April 2.   
The consumers will be eligible for the facility if they purchase any products of a minimum of Taka 1,000 from a merchant during the weekend. The highest amount of cashback will be Taka 100.  
The shops are Shwapno, Unimart, Meena Bazar, Agora, Amana Big Bazar, Prince Bazar, Daily Shopping, Big Bazar Super Shop, Mehedi Mart, Sunny Mart, The Basket Limited, Khulshi Mart and Shopping Bag Super Shop.   
Besides, they will be able to enjoy this cashback once from each merchant during the whole campaign period by fulfilling the terms and conditions of this campaign.  
Talking about the campaign, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Recently, due to the rise of commodity prices, people are struggling in their daily shopping. We are always trying to give people a little extra benefit, which is why this weekend offer is launched."
To know more about the campaign, customers may follow verified Facebook page of Nagad Limited or can visit https://nagad.com.bd/.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens 5 new agent banking outlets
Banking Events
Trade thru Tamabil land port to remain close for 3 days
BD to set up dedicated economic zone for Japan
BEPZA celebrates 102th birth anniv of Bangabandhu
Robi profits rose by 7.6pc to Tk 81.42b in 2021
Govt bank borrowing lags behind target in July-Feb
Business Event


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft