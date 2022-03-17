Nagad offers 10pc cashback in 13 super shops

The Mobile Financial Service (MFS) Nagad has come up with10 percent or 100taka instant cashback for consumers on weekend shopping.

From now on, customers can get the cashback for buying products from 13 superstores every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for payment through the mobile financial service provider, said a press release.

Starting from March 10, the offer will continue till April 2.

The consumers will be eligible for the facility if they purchase any products of a minimum of Taka 1,000 from a merchant during the weekend. The highest amount of cashback will be Taka 100.

The shops are Shwapno, Unimart, Meena Bazar, Agora, Amana Big Bazar, Prince Bazar, Daily Shopping, Big Bazar Super Shop, Mehedi Mart, Sunny Mart, The Basket Limited, Khulshi Mart and Shopping Bag Super Shop.

Besides, they will be able to enjoy this cashback once from each merchant during the whole campaign period by fulfilling the terms and conditions of this campaign.

Talking about the campaign, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Recently, due to the rise of commodity prices, people are struggling in their daily shopping. We are always trying to give people a little extra benefit, which is why this weekend offer is launched."

To know more about the campaign, customers may follow verified Facebook page of Nagad Limited or can visit https://nagad.com.bd/. BSS




















