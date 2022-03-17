Video
Home Business

Sheltech celebrates its 34 year anniversary

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd has touched the milestone of 34 years of excellence and unparalleled service, pioneering the real estate sector of Bangladesh since 1988, and then branching out to other notable concerns.
To commemorate this remarkable accomplishment of 34-year anniversary, a humble ceremony was held in the office premises at Sheltech Lounge recently, says a press release.
Sheltech Group's Chairman Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman Engr. Sk. Bashir Ahmed and Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed were present during the event along with the board of directors, advisors and selected officials of different concerns of the group.  
The speakers expressed their gratitude towards the associates who had contributed to the success of the company and presented roadmap for the next five fiscal years to uphold the continued success of Sheltech.


