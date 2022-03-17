‘realme fastest growing 5G smartphone brand globally’

realme, the youngest among world's top 6 smartphone brands, has emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand globally for the first time.

The robust growth has enabled realme to land a TOP 5 spot in terms of 5G smartphone shipments in 20 global markets and enhanced its position as an industry leader in democratizing 5G, says a press release.

According to the latest Counterpoint Research report, realme's 5G shipments has grown the most among all major smartphone brands with a 165% YoY growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The rapid growth has been fueled by the company's expansion into Western European countries such as Italy, Spain, France, the UK and Switzerland, in each of which it is the fastest-growing brand thanks to the 8 5G and GT series.

Brands with quarterly 5G shipments of 5 million units or more in Q4 2021 considered major 5G brands. realme's 5G devices have also continued to perform well in regions such as the Middle East & North Africa and Asia Pacific, which constitute a majority of the 20 markets (including India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Morocco, Myanmar and Singapore) where realme's 5G smartphone shipments rank among the top-five.

"This reinforces our dedication to work towards our ambition of becoming the Democratizer of 5G. As an emerging tech brand, realme has always been committed to encouraging young users worldwide to experience the latest technology like 5G and will continue to deliver appealing and future-ready devices to global fans"?said Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme.

To further the focus on popularizing 5G-enabled smartphones, realme has lowered the ASP of its Number Series 5G devices from 270USD in Q1 2020 to under 200USD (9 5G) in Q1 2022, while simultaneously offering more advanced 5G smartphone options in premium flagship GT Series to meet more users' needs.









