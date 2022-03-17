Video
Markets rally again as Hong Kong extends surge

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

HONG KONG, March 17: Asian and European markets rallied further Thursday with another blistering surge in tech firms helping Hong Kong extend its recovery from the recent rout, while traders also cheered soothing comments on the US economy by the Federal Reserve after it lifted interest rates.
Regional sentiment remains buoyant after China's top economic official vowed measures to support beaten-down markets and indicated that a debilitating crackdown on the technology sector was nearing its end.
The news lit a fire under Asia on Wednesday -- sending Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rocketing more than nine percent and the city's tech gauge flying by a record 22 percent.
That provided a platform for traders in Europe and New York, where an index of US-listed Chinese firms ended up 33 percent.
And the buying continued in early business on Thursday, with the HSI piling on seven percent with market heavyweight tech titans including Alibaba, Tencent and JD.com building on their eye-watering rallies.
Companies in other sectors that have been in Beijing's cross hairs over the past year, such as casinos and developers, also extended a rally.
"The statement addressed so many issues on various fronts, which is really rare," Ding Shuang at Standard Chartered said.
"Selloffs tended to be self-fulfilling partly because of the lack of response from the government," but part of the government's aim is likely to break that inertia and stabilise expectations, he added.
Adding to the broadly positive mood on trading floors were hopes that Ukraine and Russia were edging towards a ceasefire in a war that has sent markets spiralling and fears over inflation soaring with commodity prices.
Traders have grown increasingly worried that the spike in inflation and war in Europe will knock off-course an already fragile pandemic recovery, providing a headache for central bankers who are trying to rein in ultra-loose monetary policies.
And the Fed appeared to soothe some of those worries Wednesday when it lifted interest rates -- by a quarter of a point -- for the first time since 2018 but gave an upbeat review of the world's number-one economy.
Governor Jerome Powell said there was little chance of a recession in the next year and noted that it was "very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy".
He told reporters after the rate hike: "We're not going to let high inflation become entrenched. The costs of that would be too high."    AFP


