Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:51 PM
‘BD needs diversification to cope with new challenges’

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said industries in Bangladesh must be diversified as it may need to cope with the emerging new challenges.
"Expansion of Japanese FDIs particularly from the private sector will help Bangladesh address those challenges," he said.
Ambassador Naoki made the remarks while addressing a hybrid seminar on "Bangladesh-Japan Partnership for the Next Development Journey" hosted by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Wednesday.
It was part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan.
Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke as the chief guest at the event.
Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan also joined the discussion.
"Economic cooperation between Japan and Bangladesh has been remarkable and bilateral trade and investment will expand further," said Ambassador Naoki.
Introducing new technologies is necessary for productivity growth, and workforce development with skills will also be essential, he said.
In this milestone year, the Japanese envoy said they look forward to working together with the government and the people of Bangladesh.
"Japan looks forward to the new era of Japan-Bangladesh relationship and reassures its readiness to work together towards our more sustainable and prosperous future," he said.
 Kathy Matsui, board member of Asian University for Women and Syed Yusuf Saadat, Senior research associate, CPD delivered Keynote speech.
Prof Rehman Sobhan, founder and chairman of CPD also delivered remarks.
In the panel discussion, Dr Tatsufumi Yamagata, professor of College of Asia Pacific Studies, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, Dr Kenta Goto professor of Faculty of Economics, Kansai University, Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Bangladesh office, Asif A Chowdhury, president Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), and Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of CPD also participated.
Yusuf presented a research paper highlighting Japan's contribution to Bangladesh's development in the past and how Japan can partner with Bangladesh in its next phase of growth during the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and beyond its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC).
Issues such as "Womenomics", FTA, investment climate challenges, skill training for youth for meeting needs of Japanese companies, and branding of Bangladesh were also discussed.    -UNB


