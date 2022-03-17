BD Vietnam Chamber opens office in Chattogram



CHATTOGRAM, March 17: Vietnam Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien said there were scopes to boost bilateral trade between the two countries, but for that Bangladesh would have to develop its logistics sector and improve port facilities for quick handling of ships and cargo in ports.The Ambassador was speaking as the keynote speaker at the inaugural function of Bangladesh Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BVCCI) office in Chattogram at Agrabad in the port city on Wednesday.Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was the chief guest at the event and called upon the Vietnam entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh specially in Chattogram, the commercial capital of Bangladesh.Bangladesh Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Industry (BVCCI) President Syed Mostafizur Rahman presided over the function and Bangladesh BVCCI Vice Chairman (Retd.) Brigadier General Manzur Quader was present as the special guest. Life Member of Bangladesh Vietnam Chamber of Bangladesh Mustaq Ahmed Talukder, Director Mohammad Abdus Sobhan, Sirajul Haque Ansari and top businessmen of Chittagong were also present at the function.