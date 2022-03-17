Country’s first-ever Jewelry Expo begins in Dhaka



East West Media Group Director Imdadul Haque Milon (4th from left) along with other guests pose at the inauguration of the country's first ever Jewelry Expo 2022' at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Thursday.

East West Media Group Director Imdadul Haque Milon, a well-known fiction writer, inaugurated the expo on Thursday afternoon while former and current leaders of the Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS), a traditional trade organization of the country, were present on the occasion.

Organized for the first time, this jewelry fair will run from March 18 to March 19.

BAJUS organized the expo marking celebration of the birth anniversary of Bangladesh's founder Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The organizers said the fair will showcase locally-made ornaments and the excellence of local goldsmiths from March 17 to March 19. It will be open to all buyers and visitors every day from 10 am to 8 pm.

There is a first prize of BDT 10 lakh in the raffle draw for the visitors coming to the fair. There will be 12 prizes worth taka Tk 25 lakh in total. The second winner will get Tk 5 lakh, and more 10 people will get Tk one lakh each. There also will be a separate raffle draw for journalists at the fair.

Inaugurating the expo, Imdadul Haque Milon said, "The dream of the jewelry businessmen is similar to the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' dream. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also wants to build her country as 'Sonar Bangla.'

"For thousands of years those who have been involved in this profession, I think they are also golden people. With their hands, our country has the potentiality to become 'Sonar Bangla', the dream that Bangabandhu had carried in his mind', he added.

BAJUS General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala said, `We never imagined that the idea of Bangladesh Jewelry Expo would be materialized. I have a belief that after garments industry, gold would be the second-largest export industry in Bangladesh'.

He mentioned, at a critical period, Bajus has got its new leadership. A big investment has been made in the development of this sector. As a result, the country's gold business has got an opportunity to transform into an industry.

Former president of Bajus Dilip Roy said that the new leadership of Bajus has come as very inspirational. Most recently traders even from every district and Upazila levels have come under the banner of Bajus. He hoped that gold will be exported abroad someday and will add revenue to the government. Foreigners will come to Bangladesh for gold.

















The three-day 'Bangladesh Jewelry Expo 2022' began at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.East West Media Group Director Imdadul Haque Milon, a well-known fiction writer, inaugurated the expo on Thursday afternoon while former and current leaders of the Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS), a traditional trade organization of the country, were present on the occasion.Organized for the first time, this jewelry fair will run from March 18 to March 19.BAJUS organized the expo marking celebration of the birth anniversary of Bangladesh's founder Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.The organizers said the fair will showcase locally-made ornaments and the excellence of local goldsmiths from March 17 to March 19. It will be open to all buyers and visitors every day from 10 am to 8 pm.There is a first prize of BDT 10 lakh in the raffle draw for the visitors coming to the fair. There will be 12 prizes worth taka Tk 25 lakh in total. The second winner will get Tk 5 lakh, and more 10 people will get Tk one lakh each. There also will be a separate raffle draw for journalists at the fair.Inaugurating the expo, Imdadul Haque Milon said, "The dream of the jewelry businessmen is similar to the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' dream. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also wants to build her country as 'Sonar Bangla.'"For thousands of years those who have been involved in this profession, I think they are also golden people. With their hands, our country has the potentiality to become 'Sonar Bangla', the dream that Bangabandhu had carried in his mind', he added.BAJUS General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala said, `We never imagined that the idea of Bangladesh Jewelry Expo would be materialized. I have a belief that after garments industry, gold would be the second-largest export industry in Bangladesh'.He mentioned, at a critical period, Bajus has got its new leadership. A big investment has been made in the development of this sector. As a result, the country's gold business has got an opportunity to transform into an industry.Former president of Bajus Dilip Roy said that the new leadership of Bajus has come as very inspirational. Most recently traders even from every district and Upazila levels have come under the banner of Bajus. He hoped that gold will be exported abroad someday and will add revenue to the government. Foreigners will come to Bangladesh for gold.