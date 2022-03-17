Video
Bangabandhu Film City to be set up in Gazipur at a cost of Tk 380cr  

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to set up a modern film city to improve the overall quality of the country's film industry in the Gazipur district.
For this reason, Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) has taken a development project at a cost of Tk  380 crore.
The proposed project of BFDC will be presented to the next meeting of the Executive Committee (ECNEC) of the National Economic Council for final approval.
Since the establishment of BFDC in 1957, various infrastructures have been constructed at different times on its own land of about 7.5 acres (Tejgaon, Dhaka) which are mainly used for indoor shooting.
But the establishment of a film city for outdoor shooting of films is a long-standing demand of filmmakers. In this context Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Film City (Phase II) project is being taken up, the sources said.
The project will be implemented in Gazipur City Corporation area and BFDC's 105 acres of land in Kabirpur area in Kaliakair upazila as per the master plan. The proposed project will be implemented by BFDC.
BFDC Director (Administration and Finance) Ishan Ali Raja said there is no suitable place for shooting the movie. But we have 105 acres of land in Gazipur. An international standard film city can be built there.
The project has been sent to the Planning Commission and the ECNEC meeting at any time for approval. It will have all modern facilities.
According to Planning Commission sources, the project is important for various purposes. BFDC does not currently have the facilities required to produce high quality films.
If the various infrastructures proposed in the project are built, it will be possible to visualize new images in an interesting way. The construction of sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, film museum, cottages for tourists, 3D cineplex and theater in Bangabandhu Film City will increase the interest of domestic and foreign tourists.
Tourism industry will be developed through this film city. This will increase the revenue of the government and create employment opportunities for a large number of people.
Sources said through the proposed project, 3D Cineplex, Theater, shooting spot with modern facilities, shooting floor, studio with equipment, cable car, hanging bridge, movie museum etc will be constructed.
As a result, filmmakers will be able to shoot outdoors and indoors in Bangabandhu Film City instead of shooting abroad to produce high quality films. Foreign filmmakers will also be interested in shooting in the proposed Film City. Besides, it will become an attractive tourist destination.
BFDC officials say that if high quality films can be made, the interest of the audience to go to the cinema hall will increase. Culture will develop through healthy entertainment. The project will be implemented in four years after approval.


