BD to seek Tk 20b loan from WB for road maintenance

The government plans to seek a loan of Tk20 billion from the World Bank (WB) to meet deficit budget for road maintenance and repairs.

About 55 to 60 percent of the cost of road repairs is met. As a result, there is an average budget deficit of 40 percent per year for road repairs or maintenance. The government wants a loan from the World Bank to meet this deficit.

The total length of roads in Bangladesh is 22,428 kilometers. Of these, the total length of 108 National Highways is 3,989 kilometers. Besides, the length of 148 regional highways is 4,898 km and the length of 731 district roads is 13,542 km.

The Department of Road Transport and Highways has fixed the cost of maintenance and rehabilitation of these roads. A huge amount of money is needed to repair the roads in four financial years starting from FY2023 to FY 26 and the amount is estimated as Tk103.21 billion.

Additional Secretary of the Department of Road Transport and Highways (Planning Division) Zakir Hossain said a large budget is needed to repair and maintain roads across the country. This expenditure is met under revenue budget. Even then there is a lot of deficit; it is not possible to repair the road properly.

For this, the project will be taken up with World Bank loan. Talks have been held with World Bank in this regard, he said.

Some highways including Dhaka-Chittagong, Gazipur-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Bhanga have been upgraded from four lanes to six lanes. There are not enough budgets for maintenance of these roads. As a result, the condition of the road is getting vulnerable. Due to lack of budget, it is not possible to maintain the roads properly, the sources said.

In the last financial year, only 72 percent of the total demand has been spent on road maintenance. As a result routine and annual road maintenance work was not done properly, budget deficit remained. Road repairs are not being carried out in full every year due to lack of budget.

According to the Department of Road Transport and Highways, road repairs in the financial year 2022-23 will need Tk34.59 billion, Tk26.13 billion in 023-24, Tk23.80 billion in 2024-25 and Tk18.71 billion in 2025-26. The total need will be Tk103.21 billion.

The government is undertaking the 'Road Network Maintenance and Institutional Capacity Development' project for road maintenance. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk24.53 billion. Out of this, the government wants loan assistance of Tk20.59 billion from the WB.

The project will be implemented by the Department of Road Transport and Highways from July 2022 to June 2026.

The Department of Road Transport and Highways has sent the Primary Development Project Proposal (PDPP) to the Planning Commission. The next step will be taken only if Planning Minister MA Mannan approves the PDPP in principle. Then the DPP (Development Project Proposal) would be sent to the WB by Economic Relation Department for loan.





