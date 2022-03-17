Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniv celebrated in New Delhi

Bangladesh High Comm-ission in New Delhi on Thursday celebrated 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2022 with a resolve to work for realising his dream of building "Sonar Bangla."

The day's programme began with hoisting of the national flag by High Commissioner Muhammad Imran at Chancery premises.

The High Commissioner, along with the members of the mission, placed a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in the chancery building.

Representatives from Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) also placed floral wreath.

The programme was followed by reading out of messages from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

The Deputy High Commissioner of the mission Md. Nural Islam read out massage of the President and Mohd. Rashedul Amin, Counsellor (Economic) read out the massage of the Prime Minister respectively. Brig. Gen. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Defence Adviser also took part in a discussion on Banglabandhu.

High Commissioner Imran said as a nation it was a blessing for them that they could have a world leader like Bangabandhu.

"There are so many nations in the world who could not achieve independence only because they were not blessed with a leader like Bangabandhu," he said. -UNB