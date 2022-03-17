Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022
1 shot dead by BSF in Lalmonirhat

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Mar 17: A Bangladeshi man was shot dead and another injured allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members early Thursday near the border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district.
The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim, 42, son of Monsur Ali of Jagatber union in the upazila and the injured was identified as Jumman Babu,30.
The incident occurred along Samshernagar border in the upazila, said Omar Fauk, Officer-in-Charge of Patgram police station.
According to locals, some local youths went to India-Bangladesh border's no-man's-land area in the early hours of Thursday.  Rezaul died on the spot when BSF members fired at them, they said. Babu, who suffered injuries, was allegedly picked up by BSF troops while others managed to flee.  Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) did not comment on the matter. BGB sources, however, said they will brief the media formally later.


