Time to explore the Japanese market

In all its practicalities, Bangladesh-Japan tie is an historic and trusted one. The country is one of our largest development partners -many development projects have been materialised and many are continuing by Japanese financial and technical support. Still now the country is the largest bilateral donor for Bangladesh. Though the nations enjoy a good relation, it is time to diversify and take the bilateral ties to the next level.



Undeniably, for Bangladesh, export to Japan is a multifaceted affair. The island nation holds$1.28 billion export potentials and offers duty- and quota-free market access. Unfortunately, Bangladesh still cannot make the best out of this lucrative opportunity, only 58 percent of these potentials is utilised.



Scholars believe that because of a lack of trading skillS, local bureaucratic tangles, corruption and Bangladesh's higher cost of doing business, the Japanese market is largely untapped. The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) noted Bangladesh can earn $526 million more from the current top ten exporting items if the existing weaknesses can be promptly addressed. The top ten export items are now fetching the country $754 million as 77% of the export potentials are untapped.



However, the rapidly developing economy of Bangladesh is attracting Japanese investments. Japanese investments to Bangladesh almost tripled in the last decade. Recently, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki reminded of the challenges stemming from Bangladesh's official graduation to a developing country in 2026.



Following graduation, most Bangladeshi products will have to enter the Japanese market with a 7.4% to 12.8% tariff. In order to ensure current advantages, signing a free trade agreement and effective GSP Plus agreements between the countries can be an effective solution. In addition to that, reducing corruption and removing the trade barriers immediately is a must.



At the same time, we believe, the local industry must be diversified, new technologies need to be introduced and a skilled workforce should be developed .FDI from the Japanese private sector can help Bangladesh to address those challenges. a business friendly environment and coordinated efforts can facilitate a better environment for Japanese firms to upgrade the local industries.



We hope the government will take up the issues seriously that the Japanese companies are now facing. In particular, delay in customs clearance and restriction on telegraphic transfer for import payments must quickly sort out.



Japan and Bangladesh share reverse type of demographics, Japan's ageing population is growing while Bangladesh is enjoying a demographic dividend. Therefore there is a good prospect of labour export in different sectors.



Lastly, Japan-Bangladesh partnership should be developed going beyond trade. It should be extended to investment, service, labour market and human resource development.



We believe Japan will continue its extended support to Bangladesh beyond 2026 and the two nations will further extend the sphere of cooperation, ensuring mutual interest.