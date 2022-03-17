Video
Letter To the Editor

China’s antibody drug shows hope

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Dear Sir

As soon as the Covid-19 virus enters the human body, it does not or cannot cause violence. This virus wants to enter any cell of the human body to start violence. Unable to enter the cell, the virus is destroyed within a short time.

As the global demand for Chinese vaccines increases, so does the demand for this new cocktail antibody drug. Many countries have already shown interest in getting this drug. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve the drug's use in the country soon. After passing various tests, on December 8, 2021, the relevant government department of China approved the emergency use of this drug in the treatment of patients with Covid. Antibodies have been used in the treatment of Covid patients before. But the characteristic of the drug made in China is that it is a combination of two antibodies and the most effective covid drug ever made.

International interest in Chinese medicine is relatively high. This is not unusual. Because, China has been the most successful in dealing with the epidemic in the world. We hope Our Government will also proper steps for this issue.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



