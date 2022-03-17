

Are independent directors independent?



The practice across the world shows that the presence of an Independent Director is the best way to ensure it because the Independent Director assures objectivity to evaluate the performance and well-being of a company without containing any conflict of interest or undue influence.

However, it has been an old concern about establishing corporate governance, but "Are the Independent Directors working independently?" has been a question everywhere in the governance arena.



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission by notification no. BSEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/207/Admin/80 dated 03.06.2018 prescribed a Corporate Governance Code to improve corporate governance in the interest of investors and the capital market.



This notification guided provisions regarding independent directors, and it refers to listed companies in Bangladesh. The revised corporate governance guidelines contained in Notification No. SEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/134/Admin/44 dated August 07, 2012, issued by the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission, provided clear guidelines for the appointment of independent directors.



It directs companies to foster effective representation of independent directors on their board of directors in case the board, as a group, has core competencies considered relevant in the context of each company. At least one-fifth of the total number of directors must be independent directors in the company's board.

Under Clause 7(ii) of Notification No. SEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/134/Admin/44 dated August 07, 2012, the directors of a listed company are only required to state whether the company has complied with these conditions in the directors' report.



This clause made a path for unethical individuals to use this provision to their advantage by premising compliance even when a listed company has not precisely held to the conditions for the appointment of independent directors.



With the powers of appointment of independent directors vested in the hands of directors and approved by shareholders in the Annual General Meeting, one may question the actual independence of the independent directors.



Many independent Directors are appointed by the board of directors, controlled mainly by promoters who hold majority shares. It may be that directors and shareholders would like to appoint individuals who are more willing to elevate their interests instead of the interest of the company and the public.

When the independent directors show too much independence, rehabilitation of their tenure on the board of directors is often exposed. Therefore, independent Directors are somewhat independent in reality. It is hard for an independent director to remain independent, while a renovation depends on the board of directors.



Furthermore, duly qualified independent directors can hardly give enough time for company matters, as the meagre meeting fees infrequently allow them to work with due diligence. The lack of capable people in the market for their positions is significant for taking compelling independent directors.



Again, they may be an asset for a company. Nevertheless, the way independent directors are being chosen, how they get initiated into the board, and their role in ensuring corporate governance within the company will give us a fair picture of why the system is not working.



It is essentially the people known to the prominent board members or board chairpersons, their school mates or former colleagues joining the organization's board as independent directors.



Despite holding this vital responsibility, the independent directors are not financially pleased as they are poorly paid in Bangladesh. Besides, the existing Corporate Governance Code, enacted in 2018, did not say anything about independent directors' remuneration, though each company must publish their directors' remuneration in annual reports.



In 2018, IFC published a report titled "Portrait of Bangladesh's Independent Directors." revealing that the average annual remuneration of independent directors varies widely by sector in Bangladeshi listed companies. Independent directors receive $10.66 thousand each year on average. It ranges from Tk20,000 ($238) in the travel and leisure sector to Tk670,000 ($7,976) in the food and allied sector.



The success of an independent director depends on his calibre, cooperation from the board, awareness of the shareholders, and finally, monitoring of the regulatory authorities. Independent directors' roles are of supreme outcome in establishing good governance. It is not manageable for an independent director to survive on a board long when their views differ from the promoters' show.

Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan, General Secretary of North South University Law & Mooting Society















