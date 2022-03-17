

The nature of hegemony and the current state system



In recent times, the United States and its European allies have been pushing Ukraine to the brink of war, and they have continued to trade deals without engaging in war. Many say it is a new form of hegemony.



Basically we are all more or less familiar with the words hegemony, imperialism, colonialism or bigotry. Basically these words usually mean a kind of influence. It is a strategy to maintain one's authority or superiority in any way. In simple language, to take care of various matters of interest. Through this, the strategy of domination is chosen while protecting oneself. Just as it disrupts social order in every country, so too does hegemony affect the international arena. This is not a new concept in today's world of globalization.



World hegemony is defined by one country or a group of nations as global hegemony. World domination deals with political, ideological, religious, economic, cultural and military issues. The Roman Empire was primarily founded on military power; Worked to establish Christianity in the Spanish Empire; The domain of the British Empire was established in commercial terms; The Soviet Union, on the other hand, worked to spread communism in the twentieth century.

China is influencing them in commercial interests. On the other hand, the United States and the most powerful countries in the European bloc are now directly or indirectly involved in the armed conflict around the world through the NATO alliance, as well as exerting an influence in politics and the world economy.



Russia's recent aggression or war in Ukraine has largely centered on the expansion of NATO. Ukraine wanted to secure its security by becoming a member of NATO, but Russia saw the strength of the NATO alliance as a major threat to its security. That is why, despite Ukraine being an independent and sovereign country, Russia has started aggression in Ukraine in the interest of their security.



Vladimir Putin has started this war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. But that could lead to a further increase in the number of members of the NATO Alliance on its northwestern border. Finland and Sweden may join the NATO alliance out of concern for their own safety.



In today's world, the USA, UK, France, Russia, and China are all desperate to maintain their influence. Many people call these five superpowers as a combinations of five ghosts! The competition for dominance has not started today. After the first industrial revolution, different countries developed from agro-based economies to industrial-based economies.



At the same time, with the development of technology, they invent new weapons and clarify their position. At that time, the countries of Asia and Africa were relatively backward. In the beginning, these did not have much effect, but gradually the power began to spread. Along with economic development, the discovery of new weapons has been going on ever since. The rivalry with the USA was that of the former Soviet Union. In that case the events of the Cold War can be recalled.



The victory of the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union has given a new dimension to the world. How the world will run, this ideology is going on behind the scenes diplomacy and complex politics! Whose doctrine will be accepted by the majority of people, it seems to have become the main, what effect it has on the whole human species, they do not have a frown or a headache.



The tendency to spread their cruel dominance from the place of ideals! The world is now in a race to see who is bigger and more powerful, but marginalized people remain as they were, with some people being able to exercise their power over world domination, while helpless people are being crushed under that power of the people.



Dominance or imperialism really depends on its own power and authority and power means financial capability, political foresight, continuous development of technology, diplomatic expertise and modernization that is ahead of other countries and a combination of advanced infrastructure. The USA has dominated the world for many years since World War II.



The powerful nations of the world are looking for issues through which a nation can be annihilated and defeated in its own interest. Among them are religion, caste, class division, economic and commercial interests etc. When you look at the conflicts in the world today, you can see all these images.



Powerful people keep their eyes on these conflicting aspects like a fish, as a result of which innocent people die in the clutches of the coral, and they begin to think of themselves as more powerful. Expressing their own weaknesses, living within the same boundaries, pointing fingers against those boundaries, which makes it easier for many to know the weak foundations and hit the opponent.



Current capitalism is creating multiple groups within the same state, no one can think of themselves as their own, the individual's sense of individuality is holding back the third world states, and these leaders are taking advantage. The hegemonic powers identify the places of conflict, so that they have control of the world by the technique of perpetuating the conflict there, indirectly the world is still in colonialism. Powerless people are trapped in a kind of trap, everyone has to get up in the same way as they will be dragged.



The USA and the then Soviet Union were allies in World War II. Following the post-war hegemony, the two countries became embroiled in the Cold War, which continued until the fall of the Soviet Union. The Cold War with the USA is now raging with China, mainly over trade. On the other hand, by invading Ukraine, Russia brought back the 'hot' war in Europe. After World War II, Western nations, led by the USA, built their own world order.



Basically, four countries started challenging that system. For example, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. These countries are extremely reluctant to accept the authoritarian hegemony of America. In such a scenario, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not be limited to these two countries. It will hit the world economy and financial system hard and create a new polarization of world hegemony.



Although we have reached the age of globalization, we have not yet entered the age of liberation. Society, country, civilization still has shackles on its feet, every pair of these shackles has religion, caste, domination, wealth.



Until this shackle is untied, a large part of mankind will remain in darkness, and a few will rule. Who knows, maybe a thousand years from now, the descendants of the hegemonic people will survive under the new name, and the structures of the powerless people will remain in the museum, then they will make us the subject of history, that there was something in this world with this name. We should be aware now, or we will forget, we will disappear.

Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Columnis









Rich or powerful states usually seek to further their own interests by keeping poor or weak states under their control. That is why these states use politics, diplomacy and military power to control themselves. Once British colonialism ruled and exploited the whole world, now the various superpowers are using various tactics to influence their hegemony.In recent times, the United States and its European allies have been pushing Ukraine to the brink of war, and they have continued to trade deals without engaging in war. Many say it is a new form of hegemony.Basically we are all more or less familiar with the words hegemony, imperialism, colonialism or bigotry. Basically these words usually mean a kind of influence. It is a strategy to maintain one's authority or superiority in any way. In simple language, to take care of various matters of interest. Through this, the strategy of domination is chosen while protecting oneself. Just as it disrupts social order in every country, so too does hegemony affect the international arena. This is not a new concept in today's world of globalization.World hegemony is defined by one country or a group of nations as global hegemony. World domination deals with political, ideological, religious, economic, cultural and military issues. The Roman Empire was primarily founded on military power; Worked to establish Christianity in the Spanish Empire; The domain of the British Empire was established in commercial terms; The Soviet Union, on the other hand, worked to spread communism in the twentieth century.China is influencing them in commercial interests. On the other hand, the United States and the most powerful countries in the European bloc are now directly or indirectly involved in the armed conflict around the world through the NATO alliance, as well as exerting an influence in politics and the world economy.Russia's recent aggression or war in Ukraine has largely centered on the expansion of NATO. Ukraine wanted to secure its security by becoming a member of NATO, but Russia saw the strength of the NATO alliance as a major threat to its security. That is why, despite Ukraine being an independent and sovereign country, Russia has started aggression in Ukraine in the interest of their security.Vladimir Putin has started this war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. But that could lead to a further increase in the number of members of the NATO Alliance on its northwestern border. Finland and Sweden may join the NATO alliance out of concern for their own safety.In today's world, the USA, UK, France, Russia, and China are all desperate to maintain their influence. Many people call these five superpowers as a combinations of five ghosts! The competition for dominance has not started today. After the first industrial revolution, different countries developed from agro-based economies to industrial-based economies.At the same time, with the development of technology, they invent new weapons and clarify their position. At that time, the countries of Asia and Africa were relatively backward. In the beginning, these did not have much effect, but gradually the power began to spread. Along with economic development, the discovery of new weapons has been going on ever since. The rivalry with the USA was that of the former Soviet Union. In that case the events of the Cold War can be recalled.The victory of the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union has given a new dimension to the world. How the world will run, this ideology is going on behind the scenes diplomacy and complex politics! Whose doctrine will be accepted by the majority of people, it seems to have become the main, what effect it has on the whole human species, they do not have a frown or a headache.The tendency to spread their cruel dominance from the place of ideals! The world is now in a race to see who is bigger and more powerful, but marginalized people remain as they were, with some people being able to exercise their power over world domination, while helpless people are being crushed under that power of the people.Dominance or imperialism really depends on its own power and authority and power means financial capability, political foresight, continuous development of technology, diplomatic expertise and modernization that is ahead of other countries and a combination of advanced infrastructure. The USA has dominated the world for many years since World War II.The powerful nations of the world are looking for issues through which a nation can be annihilated and defeated in its own interest. Among them are religion, caste, class division, economic and commercial interests etc. When you look at the conflicts in the world today, you can see all these images.Powerful people keep their eyes on these conflicting aspects like a fish, as a result of which innocent people die in the clutches of the coral, and they begin to think of themselves as more powerful. Expressing their own weaknesses, living within the same boundaries, pointing fingers against those boundaries, which makes it easier for many to know the weak foundations and hit the opponent.Current capitalism is creating multiple groups within the same state, no one can think of themselves as their own, the individual's sense of individuality is holding back the third world states, and these leaders are taking advantage. The hegemonic powers identify the places of conflict, so that they have control of the world by the technique of perpetuating the conflict there, indirectly the world is still in colonialism. Powerless people are trapped in a kind of trap, everyone has to get up in the same way as they will be dragged.The USA and the then Soviet Union were allies in World War II. Following the post-war hegemony, the two countries became embroiled in the Cold War, which continued until the fall of the Soviet Union. The Cold War with the USA is now raging with China, mainly over trade. On the other hand, by invading Ukraine, Russia brought back the 'hot' war in Europe. After World War II, Western nations, led by the USA, built their own world order.Basically, four countries started challenging that system. For example, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. These countries are extremely reluctant to accept the authoritarian hegemony of America. In such a scenario, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not be limited to these two countries. It will hit the world economy and financial system hard and create a new polarization of world hegemony.Although we have reached the age of globalization, we have not yet entered the age of liberation. Society, country, civilization still has shackles on its feet, every pair of these shackles has religion, caste, domination, wealth.Until this shackle is untied, a large part of mankind will remain in darkness, and a few will rule. Who knows, maybe a thousand years from now, the descendants of the hegemonic people will survive under the new name, and the structures of the powerless people will remain in the museum, then they will make us the subject of history, that there was something in this world with this name. We should be aware now, or we will forget, we will disappear.Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Columnis