Bangladesh’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war: Neutrality is an independent policy

Bangladesh's abstention from voting for a United Nations Generation Assembly resolution on March 2, 2022, deploring 'Russia's invasion of Ukraine', clearly affirms the country's pragmatic diplomatic position internationally as well as a key foreign policy principle --"Friendship towards all, malice towards none".



Unfortunately, certain constituencies at home and abroad try to insinuate that Dhaka's decision to show neutrality in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a passive policy exposing a confused state of mind on the part of the policymakers.



However, by asking Dhaka to vote for condemning President Vladimir Putin's Russian Federation for what it calls special military operation in Ukraine, the foreigners effectively suggested that Bangladesh be a party to the anti-Russian bloc engaged in a conflicting situation. The ones at home who favoured an 'active policy' stance in this case have failed to understand that by abstaining from voting, the country didn't oppose the Western alliance's Ukraine policy either.



Joining either of the camps--the US-led West and the Russia-China new alliance--in the current context, won't serve Bangladesh's national interest when the country does have serious engagements with all of them, economically, technologically and otherwise. Bangladesh is not in a position to sacrifice Russia's support to building multi-billion-dollar Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, apart from supply of military equipment; neither does it afford to lose the apparel market access to the US and Europe that imposed massive sanctions on Russia. Dhaka didn't also support Russia's military action, nor could it join the US-sponsored Quad alliance in the Indo-Pacific region.

US President George W Bush's policy addressing nations about the war on terror "either you are with us or against us" proved to be wrong in America since his successor Barack Obama withdrew from Iraq and President Joe Biden from Afghanistan. So, maintaining neutrality is Bangladesh's prudent foreign policy decision in keeping with national security and moderation, the strength of its policy towards all other nations. The balance shown in the non-voting on the Ukraine resolution is not any tacit policy, rather an active policy stand, suitable for the best national interests, which demonstrates the Bangladeshis' unique friendly gesture towards peoples around the world.



Refraining from siding with any party/ies at the UN has been an independent choice of each of the comity of nations since formation of the global body after the World War II. Bangladesh's international relations, according to the constitution, are based on "the principles of respect for national sovereignty and equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries" and of course "the principles enunciated in the United Nations Charter".



Switzerland is the country at the heart of the Europe, which had maintained a policy of neutrality even during the World War II and Bangladesh has historically aspired to become what founding father of the state Bangabandhu Sheikh Mijibubur Rahman dreamt of as "Switzerland of the East".



Is it wrong if Dhaka wants to pursue policy of friendship towards the US, Europe, the Middle East, China and India, simultaneously, without joining any military alliance and avoiding conflicting relations with anyone? Answer/s should come from within as foreign policy is the extension of domestic policy. Bangladesh's foreign policy should certainly reflect on its national ethos.



Often critical of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine's hobnob with the West and NATO's inaction in the face of Moscow's military actions, the social media posts by Bangladesh people do in no way contradict the state's foreign policy position. None actually supports the Ukrainians' sufferings but at the same time Dhaka has shown respect to Moscow recalling the former Soviet Union's key role in the emergence of the country in 1971 through application of veto power at the UN.



Bangladesh is a country of distinct position in the globalised world where it's part and parcel of the supply chains and 'movement of natural persons' that serve many nations already. Renunciation of hostilities bodes well for the country's future cooperation with any nation whoever.



On the Ukraine voting at the UN, Bangladesh was among 35 member countries who chose not to endorse or oppose the resolution while 141 of the 193 nations voted in favour of and five including Russia against it. Considerations of all 35 abstainers were not the same but Bangladesh like any other member of the UN has exercised its right to take its stance.



And it's the foreign policy of Bangladesh, not any other country, that has been adopted and practiced by the Bangladeshis. Remember, it's an independent country with the 8th largest population in the world! Bangladesh's foreign policy may be criticised by even a friendly country but national interest and principled position can't be seen properly and fairly through the alien eyes. A policy defined well at home is bound to be respected abroad ultimately and thus Bangladesh deserves global respect for its distinct foreign policy.

Major (Retd) TIM Nurun Nabi is a Security Analyst















