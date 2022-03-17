

Putin’s Ukraine war puts the world on edge



Also known as Harry Patch, the British serviceman bravely fought alongside the soldiers of many allied nations during the First World War and encountered the horrors of war up front and personally. Harry Patch never hesitated to describe the evils of war the way he experienced them in his own life. Henry John Patch died at the age of 111 years, 1 month, 1 week and 1 day.



In every war, As Patch noted, people are brutally killed -- let alone life-altering injuries to thousands upon thousands of people. Among the victims are not only the soldiers of the warring countries but also innocent civilians including women and children. And Russia's current war in Ukraine is no exception. This war too is killing and wounding both combatants and civilians everyday reminding us of what the last surviving soldier of the First World War once said about its evils.

So, why this war in Ukraine? Was it a war of necessity? Of course, not! It was a war of choice -- a military adventurism President Vladimir Putin undertook without thinking through its consequences. Russia's all outstanding issues with the West including NATO's eastward expansion "threatening its national security" and also the armed conflict between the Ukrainian soldiers and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine could be resolved through dialogue.



But Putin refused to follow the peaceful path of dialogue and rather chose the perilous route of war putting the whole world on edge. After massing some 180,000 Russian soldiers along the Russian-Ukrainian borders in clear view of the entire world for weeks, he invaded Ukraine on February 24 without provocation but no one knows how and when his premeditated and unprovoked war is going to come to an end. In fact, Putin himself is now stuck between a rock and a hard place.



Currently, the war is not going good for him. Even after three weeks into the conflict, the mighty Russian military could not still make it to the center of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. They are still about 15 km away from the city center. And Ukrainian soldiers are digging in all around the capital of their country with all sorts of arms and ammunitions including anti-tank and surface-to-air weapons to resist the advance of the Russian soldiers toward the center of the city.



A top military commander of Russia and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin himself admitted only a couple of days ago that the war in Ukraine had been slower than expected. "I would like to say that yes, not everything is going as fast as we would like," Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's National Guard and a member of Putin's security council was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying in a comment posted on the website of the National Guard of Russia.



As the war in Ukraine is not achieving the results it was originally expected to achieve, Putin is recklessly escalating the conflict to a dangerous level. The other day, the Russian soldiers bombarded a training camp of Ukrainian troops close to the border of Poland killing at least 35 people and injuring over 125 others. The invading military is also ruthlessly attacking hospitals, apartment buildings and other civilian facilities in Ukraine and killing innocent men, women and children.



According to figures compiled by various UN agencies as of last Wednesday, there have been 1,834 civilian casualties since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Among them, 691 killed and 1,143 injured. However, the UN agencies have warned that these figures could not be confirmed because of the continuing fighting and bombardment of various cities and towns of Ukraine and therefore the actual figures may be much higher. These casualties include men, women and children.



When a war goes badly, then it gets escalated. In such a situation, those who start the war often tend to escalate it further in an apparent attempt to bring it to a quick end. And that's exactly what is currently happening in Ukraine. The Russian soldiers have intensified their attacks even targeting civilian facilities including hospitals and high-rise apartment buildings in Ukraine. And as a result of these brutal attacks, the death toll of the Ukrainian civilians is mounting at an alarming rate.



What is Putin's endgame? What does he want to achieve from his unpopular war in Ukraine? Does he want to occupy his neighboring country -- which has been an independent and sovereign nation for 31 years -- permanently? Does he want to replace the present democratically elected Ukrainian government headed by Ukraine's nationalist and popular leader Volodymyr Zelensky with a Russian-backed puppet regime? Does he want to turn Ukraine into a satellite state under heavy political, economic and military influence of the Russian Federation?



None of these goals can be achieved through this war which is widely condemned by people around the world. As UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said: "This war will have no winners, only losers." Guterres is absolutely right! The war in Ukraine started by Russia without provocation is destroying both countries. The senseless conflict is physically destroying Ukraine with its continuous pounding on its infrastructures and economically destroying Russia with unprecedented and expansive sanctions imposed on its economy by the US, UK, EU, Canada and other nations.



Then there is the tragic human cost of the conflict which is being shared by both Ukraine and Russia. While escalating the war, President Putin should be careful enough so that it does not lead to a wider conflict involving a member state of the US-led transatlantic military alliance the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO. Even if accidentally a NATO country is attacked by Russia, it is very likely to lead to a wider war, especially in the current circumstances. If one NATO member is attacked by any country, then that attack will be treated as an attack on all 30 members of the military alliance under its Article 5.



Article 5 of the treaty says that "an armed attack against one or more NATO members shall be considered an attack against them all." In such a scenario, the member states of NATO agree to "assist the party or parties so attacked with such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed forces." So, if the current conflict in Ukraine escalates into any member state of NATO, it will be a collective obligation of all countries of the US-led military alliance to respond in a united manner.



Therefore, the world is watching nervously Russia's war in Ukraine and hoping and praying for a quick end to the conflict through a diplomatic solution. The more it drags on, the higher the chances for a wider conflict. And a wider conflict involving one or more NATO nations means the beginning of the Third World War.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist













