Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in dists



To mark the 102nd birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, district administrations, different socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes on Thursday. The photos show a colourful rally in Rangamati (1); a cake being cut in Gaibandha (2); wreaths being placed in Barishal (3), Joypurhat (4), Khulna (5), Pirojpur (6), Kishoreganj (7) and Sirajganj (8); and an art competition for children going on in Rajshahi (9). photoS: observer

On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

The day began with 31-salute during the sun rise and hoisting of national flags atop all government and non-government buildings and educational institutions. To mark the day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes including cutting cake, holding discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation, bringing out rallies, children gathering, recitation from Holly Quraan, poem recitation, speech and essay writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Besides, special prayer and doa mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions; improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all districts.

BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Leaders and activists of AL placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on District AL office premises at Sohel Chattar in the city at around 9am.

On behalf of District Awami League (AL), its General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.

Then Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, its Panel Mayor Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon and the BCC councilors placed wreath.

Barishal City AL President AKM Jahangir Hossain also paid tribute to the greatest Bengali of all times.

District and City units of Shramik League, Krishak League, Mohila AL, Barishal Lawyers' Association, Juba League and BCL placed wreaths in phases.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sohel Chattar in the afternoon.

District administration and Police administration placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Udyan at around 10am.

Shaheed A Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club organized different programmes at its office to mark the day.

The programmes include placing wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu and holding a discussion meeting on his life and works.

Besides, the district administration was brought out a rally and arranged an art competition at Shilpakala Academy with participation of children.

BOGURA: In this connection, a seven-day-long independent fair was inaugurated on Bogura Altafunnesa Field in the town on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque inaugurated the fair at around 11am. The fair will continue till March 23. A total of 84 stalls have been set up in the fair.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu and its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, among others, were also present on the occasion.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administrations, district police, and other socio-cultural organizations, political parties and educational institutions organized different programmes.

The day began with hoisting of national and party flags at district level government offices and AL office in the morning.

Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu at Poura Park, and a rally was bringing out in the town then.

Later, a discussion meeting organized by district administration was held on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town here at around 10am with Additional DC (ADC) (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, attended the function and addressed it as chief guest.

DC Oliur Rahman, SP Towhidul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman, among others, were also present at the event.

JOYPURHAT: On this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A seven-day-long independent fair was inaugurated on the Circuit House Field on Thursday.

After inauguration, a discussion meeting was held there with Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam in the chair.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District AL GS Zakir Hossain Mandol and District Mohila AL President Shammim Aziz Saj, among others, were also present at the programme.

Screening of a documentary film on the journey of the development of independent Bangladesh was also shown at that time.

Later, a rally led by the valiant freedom fighters was brought out in the district.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town in the morning.

On behalf of the district administration, DC Md Shariful Islam, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, on behalf of police administration, and Arifur Rahman Rocket, from the side of Zilla Parishad, paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.

KHULNA: To mark the day, the district administration, different Socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes in the district.

District Administration brought out a rally from KDA New Market area which ended on Khulna Betar premises after parading main streets in the city.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque led the rally.

After the rally, wreaths were placed on the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Khulna Betar premises.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shilpakala Academy in the city.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while Khulna DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the meeting.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh- Harun-ur-Rashid, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan and SP Mahbub Hossain addressed the programme as special guests.

AL and its front organizations, KCC, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) also observed similar programmes on Thursday.

District Information Office arranged of screening the life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park.

Meanwhile, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) observed the day through various programmes including discussion meeting and doa mahfil with its Chairman Rear Admiral Abu Musa in the chair.

Besides, West Zone Power Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) organized different programmes like placing wreath on the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the Khulna

Betar premises in the city.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, from Kishoreganj-1constituency, laid a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Muktijoddha Sangsad Complex in the district town.

DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of Local Government Md Habibur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mostafa, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, Additional Deputy Magistrate Farzana Khanam, District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, its GS Advocate MA Afzal, Joint GS PP Shah Azizul Hoque, District Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, District Mohila AL President Diara Begum Asam, its GS Bilkis Begum and former deputy commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Mannan, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Later, a five-day-long fair was inaugurated at Kishoreganj Old Stadium in the town marking the day.

District AL also organized different programmes at its office in this connection.

KURIGRAM: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

District administration, Police administration, District AL, and various government and non-government officials placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bijoy Stamva in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was organized by the district administration.

DC Rezaul Karim, SP Syeda Jannat Ara, Zilla Parishad Chairman Jafar Ali and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, District AL also organized different programmes at its office in the town.

LAXMIPUR: In this connection, a week-long independent fair was inaugurated in the district.

Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda, as chief guest, inaugurated the fair at District Stadium in the town at around 11am by releasing balloons and pigeons.

ADC Nur e Alam presided over the programme.

SP Dr AHM Qamruzzaman, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Shahzahan, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Mahbubul Alam, among others, were also present at that time.

A total of 50 stalls have been set up in the fair.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on District Collectorate Office premises in the town.

District administration, Police administration, public representatives and officials from various government and non-government organizations paid floral tribute to Father of the Nation there.

MEHERPUR: The district administration organized different programmes in the town marking the day.

A discussion meeting was held on the DC office premises in the town.

DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan presided over the meeting.

SP Rafiul Alam, Zilla Parishad Chairman Golam Rasul, District AL GS MA Khalek and Meherpur Municipality Mayor Mahfuzur Rahman Riton, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Collectorate Office premises in the town.

On behalf of District AL, its President Farhad Hossain, MP, DC Munsur Alam, on behalf of the district administration, and SP Rafiul Alam, from the side of the police administration, paid floral tribute to Father of the Nation there.

A drama named "Mujiber Meye" composed by Nasrin Mustafa and directed by Dr Ayrin Parvin Lopa was staged in the town.

Similar programmes were also held in Mujibnagar and Gangni upazilas of the district.

PIROJPUR: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.

The district administration organized the programme with DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman in the chair.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, virtually attended the meeting from USA as chief guest.

Acting SP Mollah Azad Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Pirojpur Zilla Parishad Rebeka Khan, CS Dr Md Hasnaat Yousuf Zaki and Principal of Government Suhrawardy College Sayed Md Azam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

PATUAKHALI: The day began with 31-gun shots on the DC Square Field in the district.

At around 8am, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain, SP Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM, Zilla Parishad Chairman Khalilur RahmanMohan, District AL President Kazi Alamgir, its GS VP Abdul Mannan, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mahiuddin Ahmed, and various organizations including Patuakhali Press Club, District AL, Juba League, BCL, Mohila AL, Shecchashebak League, Shramik League, Jatiya Party and different educational institutions paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, the district administration and various socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting of national flag atop all government and non-government offices in the town in the morning.

Then wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Nikhil Kumar Chakma, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain and Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, among others, paid floral tribute to the greatest Bengali of all times there.

Later, a colourful rally was brought out from Rangamati Kumar Sumit Roy Gymnasium, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, led the rally.

After the rally, inauguration of an independent fair took place there.

Besides, a discussion meeting and cultural function were arranged at Abdul Ali Mancha in the town on the occasion.

RAJBARI: In this connection, the district administration and District AL separately organized different programmes in the town.

District AL brought out a rally from Rajbari Zilla School premises and it ended after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office.

After the meeting, a cultural function and prize giving ceremony were also arranged there.

Police administration organized a cake cutting programme at Rajbari Police Lines in the town with SP MM Sakiluz zaman in the chair.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration organized a discussion meeting on Sirajganj Collectorate School and College Field at around 9:45am.

Habibe Millat, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, also attended the programme.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Collectorate Office premises in the town. The 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2022 was celebrated in all districts of the country on Thursday with due respect and festivity.On March 17 in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.The day began with 31-salute during the sun rise and hoisting of national flags atop all government and non-government buildings and educational institutions. To mark the day, district administrations, different socio-cultural organizations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes including cutting cake, holding discussion meeting, cultural function, placing wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation, bringing out rallies, children gathering, recitation from Holly Quraan, poem recitation, speech and essay writing competition, and screening documentary film on the life and works of Bangabandhu.Besides, special prayer and doa mahfil were also offered in different religious institutions; improved diet was also served to jails, orphanages and hospitals in all districts.BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.Leaders and activists of AL placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on District AL office premises at Sohel Chattar in the city at around 9am.On behalf of District Awami League (AL), its General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu there.Then Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, its Panel Mayor Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon and the BCC councilors placed wreath.Barishal City AL President AKM Jahangir Hossain also paid tribute to the greatest Bengali of all times.District and City units of Shramik League, Krishak League, Mohila AL, Barishal Lawyers' Association, Juba League and BCL placed wreaths in phases.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sohel Chattar in the afternoon.District administration and Police administration placed wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Udyan at around 10am.Shaheed A Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club organized different programmes at its office to mark the day.The programmes include placing wreath on the mural of Bangabandhu and holding a discussion meeting on his life and works.Besides, the district administration was brought out a rally and arranged an art competition at Shilpakala Academy with participation of children.BOGURA: In this connection, a seven-day-long independent fair was inaugurated on Bogura Altafunnesa Field in the town on Thursday.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque inaugurated the fair at around 11am. The fair will continue till March 23. A total of 84 stalls have been set up in the fair.Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu and its GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, among others, were also present on the occasion.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administrations, district police, and other socio-cultural organizations, political parties and educational institutions organized different programmes.The day began with hoisting of national and party flags at district level government offices and AL office in the morning.Wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu at Poura Park, and a rally was bringing out in the town then.Later, a discussion meeting organized by district administration was held on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town here at around 10am with Additional DC (ADC) (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman in the chair.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, attended the function and addressed it as chief guest.DC Oliur Rahman, SP Towhidul Islam, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman, among others, were also present at the event.JOYPURHAT: On this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A seven-day-long independent fair was inaugurated on the Circuit House Field on Thursday.After inauguration, a discussion meeting was held there with Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam in the chair.SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, District AL GS Zakir Hossain Mandol and District Mohila AL President Shammim Aziz Saj, among others, were also present at the programme.Screening of a documentary film on the journey of the development of independent Bangladesh was also shown at that time.Later, a rally led by the valiant freedom fighters was brought out in the district.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the district town in the morning.On behalf of the district administration, DC Md Shariful Islam, SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, on behalf of police administration, and Arifur Rahman Rocket, from the side of Zilla Parishad, paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu at that time.KHULNA: To mark the day, the district administration, different Socio-cultural organisations, educational institutions and political parties organized different programmes in the district.District Administration brought out a rally from KDA New Market area which ended on Khulna Betar premises after parading main streets in the city.Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque led the rally.After the rally, wreaths were placed on the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Khulna Betar premises.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shilpakala Academy in the city.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while Khulna DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the meeting.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh- Harun-ur-Rashid, Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan and SP Mahbub Hossain addressed the programme as special guests.AL and its front organizations, KCC, Khulna WASA, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna Agricultural University and other educational institutions, Khulna Betar, Khulna Shishu Academy, Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) also observed similar programmes on Thursday.District Information Office arranged of screening the life sketch of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Hadis Park and Jatisangha Shishu Park.Meanwhile, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) observed the day through various programmes including discussion meeting and doa mahfil with its Chairman Rear Admiral Abu Musa in the chair.Besides, West Zone Power Company Ltd (OZOPADICO) organized different programmes like placing wreath on the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the KhulnaBetar premises in the city.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, from Kishoreganj-1constituency, laid a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Muktijoddha Sangsad Complex in the district town.DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of Local Government Md Habibur Rahman, ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ADC (Education & ICT) Golam Mostafa, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, Additional Deputy Magistrate Farzana Khanam, District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, its GS Advocate MA Afzal, Joint GS PP Shah Azizul Hoque, District Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, District Mohila AL President Diara Begum Asam, its GS Bilkis Begum and former deputy commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Mannan, among others, were also present on the occasion.Later, a five-day-long fair was inaugurated at Kishoreganj Old Stadium in the town marking the day.District AL also organized different programmes at its office in this connection.KURIGRAM: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.District administration, Police administration, District AL, and various government and non-government officials placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bijoy Stamva in the town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was organized by the district administration.DC Rezaul Karim, SP Syeda Jannat Ara, Zilla Parishad Chairman Jafar Ali and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, District AL also organized different programmes at its office in the town.LAXMIPUR: In this connection, a week-long independent fair was inaugurated in the district.Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda, as chief guest, inaugurated the fair at District Stadium in the town at around 11am by releasing balloons and pigeons.ADC Nur e Alam presided over the programme.SP Dr AHM Qamruzzaman, Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Shahzahan, Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Mahbubul Alam, among others, were also present at that time.A total of 50 stalls have been set up in the fair.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on District Collectorate Office premises in the town.District administration, Police administration, public representatives and officials from various government and non-government organizations paid floral tribute to Father of the Nation there.MEHERPUR: The district administration organized different programmes in the town marking the day.A discussion meeting was held on the DC office premises in the town.DC Dr Munsur Alam Khan presided over the meeting.SP Rafiul Alam, Zilla Parishad Chairman Golam Rasul, District AL GS MA Khalek and Meherpur Municipality Mayor Mahfuzur Rahman Riton, among others, were also present at that time.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Collectorate Office premises in the town.On behalf of District AL, its President Farhad Hossain, MP, DC Munsur Alam, on behalf of the district administration, and SP Rafiul Alam, from the side of the police administration, paid floral tribute to Father of the Nation there.A drama named "Mujiber Meye" composed by Nasrin Mustafa and directed by Dr Ayrin Parvin Lopa was staged in the town.Similar programmes were also held in Mujibnagar and Gangni upazilas of the district.PIROJPUR: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the district town in the morning.The district administration organized the programme with DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman in the chair.Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, virtually attended the meeting from USA as chief guest.Acting SP Mollah Azad Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Pirojpur Zilla Parishad Rebeka Khan, CS Dr Md Hasnaat Yousuf Zaki and Principal of Government Suhrawardy College Sayed Md Azam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.PATUAKHALI: The day began with 31-gun shots on the DC Square Field in the district.At around 8am, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain, SP Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM, Zilla Parishad Chairman Khalilur RahmanMohan, District AL President Kazi Alamgir, its GS VP Abdul Mannan, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mahiuddin Ahmed, and various organizations including Patuakhali Press Club, District AL, Juba League, BCL, Mohila AL, Shecchashebak League, Shramik League, Jatiya Party and different educational institutions paid tribute to Bangabandhu there.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, the district administration and various socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes in the town.The day began with hoisting of national flag atop all government and non-government offices in the town in the morning.Then wreaths were placed on the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Chairman of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Nikhil Kumar Chakma, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain and Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, among others, paid floral tribute to the greatest Bengali of all times there.Later, a colourful rally was brought out from Rangamati Kumar Sumit Roy Gymnasium, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, led the rally.After the rally, inauguration of an independent fair took place there.Besides, a discussion meeting and cultural function were arranged at Abdul Ali Mancha in the town on the occasion.RAJBARI: In this connection, the district administration and District AL separately organized different programmes in the town.District AL brought out a rally from Rajbari Zilla School premises and it ended after parading main streets in the town.Later, a discussion meeting was held at DC office.After the meeting, a cultural function and prize giving ceremony were also arranged there.Police administration organized a cake cutting programme at Rajbari Police Lines in the town with SP MM Sakiluz zaman in the chair.SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.The district administration organized a discussion meeting on Sirajganj Collectorate School and College Field at around 9:45am.Habibe Millat, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, also attended the programme.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Collectorate Office premises in the town.