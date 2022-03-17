Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Humayun Kabir
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Human Kabir, member of Ward No. 4 under Hazirhat Union Parishad in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur, died on Tuesday evening. He was 62.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Hazirhat area on Wednesday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Manzurul Quader Shipon
LAXMIPUR: Manzurul Quader Shipon, accountant of Laxmipur Municipality, died of heart failure in Cox's Bazar at around 11am on Sunday. He was 46.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on N Ahmedia Government Primary School Field in Laxmipur Town on Monday evening.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Ward No. 5 under Laxmipur Municipality.
He left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu’s 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in dists
Obituary
High onion price makes growers happy at Santhia
Two found dead in Laxmipur, Gazipur
Child, woman among three murdered
10 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Mongla Port set to lead waterway business
Two to die, one get life term in murder cases


Latest News
Poster on “Mujib-The Making of a Nation” released
SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh beat Nepal 4-2
UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Bangladeshi civilian shot dead by BSF at Lalmonirhat border
German envoy meets Fakhrul, talks about next polls
Chakaria OC withdrawn after photo with fugitive goes viral
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary observed
Month-long Ekushey book fair ends
Bangabandhu's 102nd birth anniversary celebrated in New Delhi
Bangladesh eager to change history in South Africa: Tamim
Most Read News
Stop war immediately: NATO chief tells Putin
Not Napa, mother poisoned two children to death: Police
Russia does not need print money: Putin
Mother of colonel Oleh Yaschyshyn reacts at the coffin
Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research
AL gives aid to physically challenged children
Moving bus catches fire on Dhaka-Ctg highway
89,000 Britons willing to host Ukraine refugees: govt
‘Son kills father’ in city
Japanese envoy for Bangladesh-Japan direct flights this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft