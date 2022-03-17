Humayun Kabir

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Human Kabir, member of Ward No. 4 under Hazirhat Union Parishad in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur, died on Tuesday evening. He was 62.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Hazirhat area on Wednesday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Manzurul Quader Shipon

LAXMIPUR: Manzurul Quader Shipon, accountant of Laxmipur Municipality, died of heart failure in Cox's Bazar at around 11am on Sunday. He was 46.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on N Ahmedia Government Primary School Field in Laxmipur Town on Monday evening.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Ward No. 5 under Laxmipur Municipality.

He left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.















