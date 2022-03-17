High onion price makes growers happy at Santhia



Female farmers and their children are processing harvested onions in Santhia Upazila. photo: observer

Santhia is known as onion-producing upazila in the district. Growers farmed onion at a large scale in the upazila by the end of November last year.

Onion farming is comparatively better than other crops. After cultivation, onion can be harvested within 90 days. Both profit and short duration have inspired local farmers; they have shifted to onion cultivation.

Growers said, onion yield has been bumper, after being favoured by timely irrigation, fertilizer application and fair weather. Most of the country's onion demand is met by onion of Santhia.

At present, onion harvesting has begun in some areas of the upazila. Farmers and their wives are passing busy time in sorting and processing. The lifting will start fully within one/two weeks in all areas of the upazila.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Santhia, onion was cultivated on 15,525 hectares (ha) of land against the targeted 15,750 ha in ten unions and one municipality of the upazila. The farmed varieties of onion included BARI-1, Taherpuri, Lalteer, Metal and United species. Bari-1 was mostly cultivated. But Lalteer farming is increasing day by day.

A probable production target of 1,86,312 metric tons (MT) have been fixed this season, and the production target has been achieved.

Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, compared to the last year United species and Lalteer have been cultivated at higher scale this year; besides, farming of high yielding and hybrid species is increasing gradually in the upazila.

"Our sub-assistant agriculture officials are providing right advice among farmers through area-wise inspection, holding field day, and farmers' meeting," he added.

Besides, farmers are also advised to use technology so that they can sustain farming cost and avoid damage, he added.

"We expect 12 MT of onion from per ha if our farmers take proper care," he further said.

Grower Aftab Mandal of Chakpatta Village, Alamgir Hossain of Gourigram Village, Abdul Mannan of Dhatalpur Village, and A. Alim of Gourigram said, cost of per bigha onion cultivation stands at Tk 20,000 to 25,000 including cost of labourer, irrigation, fertilizer, insecticide, lifting, cutting and sorting. The per bigha production stands at about Tk 40 maunds. Per maund onion sells at Tk 1,000 to 1,400 at the early season, and later on, it sells at Tk 2,000-4,000, with a good profit.





