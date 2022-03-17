Video
Thursday, 17 March, 2022, 11:49 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Laxmipur, Gazipur

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

A young woman and a teenage boy have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Moulvibazar, in three days.  
LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shimu Akhter, 23, wife of Abul Bashar, a resident of Charmanasa Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the body of Shimu Akhter was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Locals said, Shimu's husband is an Oman expatriate. The incident might have happened due to the quarrel of the members of her husband's house with her. Her father-in-law has been absconding following the incident.
Shimu's mother Bakul Begum said, "My daughter couldn't commit suicide. The members of her husband's family killed her deliberately. Now they are trying to cover up the real incident by calling it suicide. I want justice for the murder of my daughter.''
Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police on Monday recovered the body of an unidentified teenager from an abandoned house in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.
Locals said, an electrician went to work at the house and saw the body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj PS Rezaul Karim said, the age of the deceased is around 12 to 13 years.
Marks of injuries were found on the body, the SI added.


