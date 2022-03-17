Child, woman among three murdered

Three people including a minor boy and a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Narail, Pabna and Pirojpur, in two days.

NARAIL: A madrasa boy was strangled by abductors in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police recovered his body from a bamboo garden at Maijpara on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arafat, son of Obaidur Shikder, a resident of Boramara Village under Maijpara Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Perli Dakhil Madrasa in the area.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested two people in this connection.

The arrested are Nabil and Milon.

PBI and the deceased's family sources said Nabil and Milon are listed drug addicts in the area. They abducted Arafat on Saturday. Then they demanded Tk 5 lakh to Arafat's family member as ransom.

The family members informed the matter to PBI.

Following this, members of PBI arrested Nabil and Milon using mobile phone technology.

The arrested confessed of killing Arafat during the interrogation.

According to the statement given by the arrested, PBI recovered the body of Arafat from a bamboo garden behind his house on Tuesday morning.

PABNA: A man was stabbed to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin Hossain, 25, son of late Abdus Sattar, a resident of Radhanagar Village under Sujanagar Municipality.

Police sources said Tofazzal Hossain Tofa and his brother Jewel Rana had a long-running dispute over land with Al Amin.

As a sequel to it, supporters of Tofa and Jewel attacked on Al Amin and his brother Rajab in the area in the afternoon when they were returning home from Pabna Court, and stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving the duo critically injured.

Hearing their scream, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Pabna General Hospital.

Later, Al Amin succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested four persons in this connection.

The arrested are Tofazzal Hossain Tofa, 50, Jewel Rana, 45, Liton, 25, and Shree Gaura Kumar, 28.

Police also seized two fire arms from their possessions at that time.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ataikula Police Station (PS) Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A housewife was hacked to death by her husband in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Ayesha Akhter, 35, mother of three children, was the wife of Mamun Mistri of Rupnagar area under Mathbaria Municipality.

Police and local sources said Mamun had an extramarital affair with another woman. As Ayesha Akhter protested, he hacked his wife with a hammer on Monday, leaving her critically injured.

Critically injured Ayesha was rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Ayesha succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's mother Momtaz Begum lodged a murder case with Mathbaria PS in this connection.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband and sent him to jail on Tuesday.

Mathbaria PS OC Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.











