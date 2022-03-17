10 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 10 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Kurigram, Patuakhali, Chandpur, Tangail and Pirojpur, in five days.

MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two persons along with 30 kg of cannabis from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Sohag Mia, 27, son of Raushan Ali, a resident of Araibari Village, and Hasan, 28, son of late Toafayel of Taltola Village, in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

RAB-14 sources said acting on a tip-off a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Rail Crossing area in Sadar Upazila, and arrested the duo along with the cannabis.

Akher Muhammad Joy, company commander of RAB-14, confirmed the matter in a press release at his office on Tuesday.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Kotwali Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 7,000 yaba tablets from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Abu Taher, 21 and Khayrul Amin, 22.

RAB-10 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Vagyakul area in the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

However, the arrested admitted that they used to bring yaba tablets from Cox's Bazar and supply it to different areas including Srinagar.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Sreenagar PS in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 27 kilograms of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Kashem Ali, 54, son of late Mannaf, a resident of Pashchim Balatari Kanchiar Kuti Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila.

Kurigram DNC Inspector Abdur Rahman said on information, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in the house of Kashem Ali at around 5:30pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order, the DNC official added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 1kg of hemp from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Md Shahin Mia, 28, a resident of Nowapara Village in Madhabdi Upazila of Narsingdi District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina PS Mehedi Hasan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Rangopaldi Village in the upazila at around 7:30am, and arrested Shahin red-handed while he was selling the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Shahin with Dashmina PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: Police arrested a drug peddler along with phensedyl in Shahrasti Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Zia Uddin Riaz, 32, a resident of Janra Village in Barura Upazila of Cumilla District.

Shahrasti PS OC Abdul Mannan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baniachow area on the Cumilla-Chandpur Regional Highway at around 4:45am and arrested him from a private car.

A total of 1,600 bottles of phensedyl were also seized from his his possession. Police also seized the private car.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Shahrasti PS in this connection, the OC added.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 62 kg of hemp from Mirzapur Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Rabiul, 50, son of Mansur Ali, a resident of Gavindakathi Village under Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira District, and Jahangir Alam, 37, son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of village Komorpur Village in Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail.

RAB-12 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti drug drive in the upazila and arrested them from Dherua area. At that time, 62 kg of hemp, a truck and two mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

Mirzapur PS OC Alam Chand said, the truck was carrying hemp from Brahmanbaria to Tangail. They were involved in drug peddling for long.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Mirzapur PS in this connection, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a man along with 15 yaba tablets from Kawkhali Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Mahidul Islam Mridha, 32, son of late Aziz Mridha, a resident of Madhya Shiyalkathi Village in the upazila.

Pirojpur DNC sources said on information, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in Ward No. 1 Shiyalkathi area on the day, and arrested him along with the contraband pills.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Kawkhali PS in this connection.







