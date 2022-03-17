Video
State Minister Opens VTMIS Project

Mongla Port set to lead waterway business

Published : Friday, 18 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Countryside Desk

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, as chief guest, speaking at the opening of VTMIS project at Mongla Port on Wednesday afternoon. photo: observer

Mongla Port, country's second largest sea port in the southwest, will lead the waterway business very soon.
While opening VTMIS (Vessel Traffic Management and Information System) project on Wednesday afternoon at the port about 131 kilometres away from the Bay of Bengal, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, made the remark as chief guest.
He said, in order to ensure safe navigation facility and provide security to foreign vessels on the long sea route, several researches were done in the past.
Following the researches, he further said, VTMIS project has been undertaken and is being implemented.  The project work has been finished 100 per cent on December 30 in 2021. At present, the VTMIS is in operation.
The State Minister said, after completion of the current project and other mega projects taken at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the port will gain capacity to lead the waterway business.
The project aims at implementing ISPS (International Ship Port Security) code, following the standard of IALA MIU Convention, for  modernisation of the port,  monitoring  sea-bound vessels, improving handling capacity, ensuring safety and security of incoming and outgoing ships,  overseeing of security of the channel, taking necessary measures at the time of accidents and  post-accidents, and also seeing  moving of ships.
The Mongla Port authority is conducting ships of over 10-mertre draft at Harbaria anchorage.
In the last few years, records were created with incoming vessels in  the port. Due to increasing traffic congestion in Chattogram Port, port users are shifting to Mongla Port day by day.
After launching of Padma Bridge, Khulna-Mongla railline, Rampal Power Centre, and Khan Jahan Ali Air Port, import and export activities will go up at Mongla Port, he maintained.


