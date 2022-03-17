China 'stick with' zero-Covid strategy: Xi

BEIJING, Mar 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would "stick with" its zero-Covid strategy, state TV reported Thursday, as the world's most populous nation battles its largest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

"We must always continue to put people and life at the forefront, stick to scientific accuracy and dynamic-zero, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Speaking at a meeting of China's top leaders, he said China must "raise the level of scientifically accurate prevention and control and continuously optimise disease control measures".

Just three weeks ago China -- one of the last nations in the world to stick to a policy of stamping out every Covid case -- was reporting under 100 infections daily, but that number has swelled past 1,000 per day for a week.

The country where the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 has largely kept it under control since then through strict measures, and has not reported any Covid-related deaths for more than a year. -AFP












